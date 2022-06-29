Zombie MMO The Day Before doesn’t pay some of its workers, whom it considers ‘volunteers’

The Fntastic website talks about full-time developers with pay, and part-time professionals with bonuses.

If you like post-apocalyptic open world MMOs, you’ve probably noticed The Day Before. The title developed by Fntastic managed to capture our attention with a zombie survival premise, and ended up making us fall in love with a gameplay in which we are taught different challenges that go beyond mere combat against the undead.

Anyone can be a part-time volunteer and receive cool rewards and free codesFntasticHowever, part of this project is being developed by workers who, under the title of ‘volunteers’, participate in the game without any remuneration. This is reported by the managing editor of Well Played, Zach Jackson, after entering the Fntastic website, where it is read that the study has “full-time volunteers” who receive a salary and “part-time volunteers” who receive bonuses several.

“Anyone can be a part-time volunteer to contribute to the Fntastic community and receive cool rewards, participation certificates, and free codes,” reads the developer’s website. “Part-time volunteering at Fntastic includes various activities ranging from translation to being a community moderator. Part-time volunteers can also offer unique skills to improve our projects or create new special features.”

As is evident, “full-time volunteers” are limited and, at this time, the developer is not looking to fill more positions. On the other hand, Fntastic communicates this ideology with a video explaining that “whatever you do in life, you do it willingly or unwillingly.” “If you do it voluntarily, it becomes heaven. If you do it unwillingly, it becomes hell. Fntastic’s culture is based on the idea of ​​volunteering. Being a volunteer means that you voluntarily take part in working for a common cause.”

The Day Before, whose premise has reminded us of The Last of Us, is scheduled to launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series on March 1, 2023. There are still a few months left to enter its post-apocalyptic universe, but we already We have made a compilation with all the remarkable elements of the delivery, as you can see below in a video.

