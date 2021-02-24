Entertainment

Zombies in Call of Duty: Warzone for its Season 2? This leak seems to confirm it

February 24, 2021
What if Call of Duty: Warzone received an invasion of zombies? This is what new leaks seem to point to about alleged challenges that would arrive in Season 2 of the successful Battle Royale. As the Twitter account discovered DexertoIntel, a series of challenges supposedly included in the next contents point in this direction.

Zombies in Call of Duty: Warzone in its Season 2?

As these alleged data indicate, some challenges would include descriptions such as “In Warzone, kill 8 zombies before the first circle closes”, among others that directly invite you to kill the undead using a specific weapon or making several consecutive casualties.

The gaming community thinks this is likely to be part of an event planned for the game in this second season, as indicated in the official roadmap. The addition of Zombies into Call of Duty: Warzone has been a long-talked about and rumored topic., being an important part of the history of the franchise with the mythical modes starring these undead.

In addition, the game itself has not been sparing when it comes to incorporating images and details that point in this direction. The second season of Call of Duty: Warzone will be launched on February 25 and here you have all the confirmed news, so it won’t be long before we can see if the Zombies will make it to Verdansk or not.

