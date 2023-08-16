Zooey Deschanel Got Engaged To Jonathan Scott Of The Property Brothers:

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, who is on the show Property Brothers, got engaged on Monday. After four years together, the actor from “Physical” and the host of “Property Brothers” are ready to get married.

“From now on, it’s forever!” The couple posted an Instagram picture of themselves happy together, in which the New Girl star showed off a flower-shaped ring with pink and purple stones.

After Filming An Episode For Carpool Karaoke In 2019, The Two Started Dating:

After filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series together in 2019 with Scott’s twin brother and co-host Drew Scott and Deschanel’s Bones star sister Emily Deschanel, the She & Him musician and HGTV host started dating.

“When she walked over to say hello for the first time, she had a bounce in her step as well as an energy about her that caught my attention right away,” Scott wrote in an article for Drew + Jonathan Reveal magazine that came out early last year.

In the same magazine article, Scott as well as Deschanel also asked fans to follow them as they fixed up the “forever home” they bought together in Los Angeles in May 2020.

We Can Observe Her Distinctive Ring Set Alongside Clear, Pink, As Well As Purple Stones Arranged Within A Flower Pattern In A Picture:

In a picture that was shared, the couple can be seen happy and standing in front of the rough Scottish landscape at the base of a stone castle. Deschanel holds upward her hand, which is adorned with a flower-shaped ring made of clear, pink, as well as purple stones.

The news was also shared on both of their Instagram pages at the same time on Monday afternoon. The simple message said, “Forever starts now,” and it was followed by some heart emojis with smiles and an infinity sign.

Jonathan’s background is a big part of who he is, and he has often used it to make important moments within his life more meaningful. At his brother Drew’s wedding in 2018, both he and his best man wore kilts.

Deschanel Used To Be Married To Ben Gibbard, But They Split Up In 2012:

Deschanel was married to the lead singer of the band Death Cab for Cutie, Ben Gibbard, from 2009 to 2012. From 2015 to 2019, she was married to a film director, Jacob Pechenik.

With Pechenik, she has a daughter, Elsie, who is 8 years old, and a boy, Charlie, who is 6 years old. Scott was married to Kelsy Ully from 2007 to 2013. They did not have any kids together. A witness said at the time that the four went to L.A. on their own and performed karaoke together soon after.

A person said, “They were all skilled and capable of to think on their feet, and they all had a great time making the show.” “They grew friends after that, started talking as friends, and then discovered there was more to it.”

In The Podcast At Home Jonathan Said That He Was Flirting With Zooey So Hard:

In an April 2020 episode of Drew as well as Linda Phan’s podcast “At Home,” Jonathan said that the day he met Zooey, he was “flirting so hard” with her that “the show’s producer had to take a lot of it out.” He makes a joke and says, “I think I was being cool.”

The first time the two were seen together was when they were on a dinner date within September 2019. That same month, they went to a taping of Dancing alongside the Stars and kissed while sitting in the front row.

They made it official on Instagram in October when they went on a double date with Drew and Linda to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios. Zooey shared a picture from the scary trip with some of the “scare actors” at the theme park. In the picture, Jonathan is holding Zooey.

Later that month, Zooey went to a big Scott family event: J.D. and Annalee Belle’s wedding in Las Vegas, which was a lot of fun. J.D. is Drew as well as Jonathan’s older brother.

Jonathan And Zooey Went To The Scott Family An Occasion Dressed To Be Batman As Well As Catwoman:

At the Halloween party, people were asked to dress up as characters from movies. Jonathan as well as Zooey dressed up as Batman as well as Catwoman.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, while the couple was quarantined together, they got even closer. They passed the time alongside music, games, as well as having fun with friends on social media.

A person said, “He makes her chuckle and he’s so nice to her. They became close because they both like music.” Zooey and singer M. Ward act together as the group She & Him, as well as Jonathan has put out a number of songs with Drew.

In August 2022, the couple marked their three-year anniversary at one of their favorite places to hang out, the Magic Castle lodge in Los Angeles.

The Couple Bought Their First 5 Bedroom Dream House In June 2020:

When they bought their five-bedroom dream house in June 2020, it was another big step in their lives. After two years of work, they showed off the finished house.

When Zooey first saw the 1938 house, she said, “As quickly as we drove into the driveway, we realized this house was special.” This house looks good and meets our needs.” The renovated house is where the couple lives with Zooey’s two kids.