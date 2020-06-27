Zoolander, Tropic Thunder Producer Was 67 – Variety

Stuart Cornfeld, who labored with Ben Stiller’s Pink Hour Movies to provide motion pictures together with “Tropic Thunder,” “Dodgeball” and “Zoolander,” has died of most cancers.

A number of of his pals posted about his loss of life on social media.

At Pink Hour, which he based with Stiller in 1999, he additionally produced “Duplex” starring Stiller and Drew Barrymore, “Starsky & Hutch,” “Blades of Glory” and “The Ruins.” One of many final movies he produced was “The Polka King,” starring Jack Black. Stiller stated on Twitter, “Stuart Cornfeld was as humorous, sensible, gifted & cool as an individual will get.”

A very nice individual left the planet right this moment. Stuart Cornfeld was as humorous, sensible, gifted & cool as an individual will get. He was my buddy, producing associate, and artistic confidant. He knew motion pictures, made motion pictures and beloved motion pictures. World=much less higher with out him. IMDB him. He was one of the best. pic.twitter.com/sOx85UvxC4 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) June 27, 2020

Earlier in his profession, Cornfeld produced movies together with David Cronenberg’s “The Fly,” “Nationwide Lampoon’s European Trip” and Steven Soderbergh’s “Kafka.”

He performed small elements in a number of motion pictures, together with a memorable flip because the Pirate King of Captain Hook Fish ‘n Chips in “Quick Instances at Ridgemont Excessive.”

Cornfeld received his begin working as assistant to Mel Brooks on “Excessive Nervousness” in 1977. After seeing David Lynch’s “Eraserhead” at Los Angeles’ Nuart Theatre, Cornfeld satisfied Brooks to rent Lynch, and Brooks went on to provide “The Elephant Man,” whereas Cornfeld served as government producer.

Cornfeld met Brooks’ spouse Anne Bancroft whereas attending the American Movie Institute, and produced “Fatso,” which Bancroft directed. He additionally served as affiliate producer on Brooks’ “Historical past of the World: Half 1.”

Within the 1990s, he produced Guillermo del Toro’s “Mimic,” the TV collection “Fallen Angels” and Glenn Gordon Caron’s “Wilder Napalm.”

The AFI awarded him the Franklin J. Schaffner Alumni Medal in 2013.

Though Cornfeld was largely retired, he just lately produced the Netflix doc “Have a Good Journey: Adventures in Psychedelics.” He served as exec producer on “The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail.” Emily V. Gordon, a author and forged member on the present, remembered Cornfeld on Twitter, writing “He had one of the best tales and jokes.”