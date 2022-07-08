Zoom in as much as you want on hundreds of works of art in stunning gigapixel resolution on this website

Seeing art behind a screen is never the same as seeing it in person, but there are times when it can be more interesting depending on what we want to see in a painting. We can even see it in a clearer way than perceiving the art before our eyes.

If you are interested in seeing works like ‘The Birth of Venus’ by Sandro Botticelli in maximum detail, with gigapixel definition, HaltaDefinizione is the website you are looking for. There is no better way to see the texture of oil and the passage of time in the form of cracks in the works than with the hundreds of samples that we have in it.

From ‘The Birth of Venus’ to ‘The Last Supper’





The web has a good search engine for works and authors, although you have to look for the names in English. Not all the tables that are found can be consulted, but in that case, if necessary, it can be requested. Seeing the works of art with this resolution is possible thanks to the hard work of scanning and photography of the works themselves. That is why there may be many missing, because achieving this level of detail with each of the tables has a huge cost.

The interface once we are seeing a work in the browser is very good. Just by passing the cursor over the representation, the percentage (1%) with which they are shown by default will appear. From there, we can zoom in using the scroll of the mouse wheel or with other gestures of laptops, smartphones, etc.



‘Saint Mark Preaching in Alexandria’

The image above is the painting ‘Saint Mark’s Preaching in Alexandria’ as shown. If we want to see San Marcos in detail, we only have to expand on it and enjoy ourselves. With just a 40% magnification, we will achieve this:





The incredible thing is, for example, to look at the detail of the central church that is somewhat reminiscent of Saint Mark’s Basilica.





The same thing happens if we extend Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘The Last Supper’. The passage of time does not forgive even the best works in history:



