Zot, the first content creator in video game history

With a special video in which he celebrated the 10 years of his channel YouTube, Rubén Doblas, better known as ElRubius, He remembered everything that has led him to become one of the great content creators in the video game industry.

It is difficult to pick up names that have been more influential than him, but there is one that, despite its lack of popularity, deserves a special affection. JJ Styles, better known as Zot the Avenger, is the child we all would have wanted to be before YouTube, Twitch and pioneers like ElRubius made it possible.

Video Games and More, el primer Let’s Play

Although the possibility of watching video games on television or radio was already a reality early 90s, the story of Zot is closer to youtubers and streamers than to those programs designed to entertain the public while they put an overdose of advertising in our veins.

Almost 20 years before Twitch was born, the show Video Games and More broadcast on a local TV in the American Southwest already contained a large part of the imagery that we can continue to see on the platform today.

And unlike all those shows and contests that we saw on television, here someone spoke from you to you to the players on the other side of the screen. Expletives included.

Sitting in front of a chroma, giving news, interacting with his followers live and recommending video games, the idea of ​​Zot was far from getting rich in front of audience peaks that hardly surpassed the 50 spectators. He simply wanted to share his hobby with other children like him.

“Video games have always been something that was not available to children because they were very expensive. So if you’re going to beg your parents for a birthday present, you have to know what you’re begging for, and I was trying to offer that information because I knew how important it was. “

Ahead of its time

Thanks to a contact from his mother in that local tele, Zot was able to get up close to those little sets to learn the basics of how to handle a camera and edit the videos.

The rest, from creating and animating your own logo to improving broadcasts from the hand of cromas or a live phone to talk to viewers, ran from your account.

Active from 1993 to 1997, Zot’s programs are a spectacular look into the past with which to discover that, beyond the technical advances, that 12-year-old boy knew how to read the future of what many years later would become an essential part of video game entertainment.

From showing tricks to your audience or messing around live with your friends, to putting your face in a corner of the screen while you play and showing how to beat a section of a game. I assure you, peek at those videos It is a sensation as strange as it is surprising. Like looking at our present through an old video filter.

Over time Zot the Avenger He left the program to focus on his studies and never did it again. Today he works as a music producer and claimed in an interview that he was not attracted by the boom in content creation on Twitch, YouTube and social networks.

It is still curious that, although from a mere local TV he did not really influence anything, he was really the inventor of everything that surrounds us today.