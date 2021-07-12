Zoya Hussain Wiki, Age, Boyfriend, Husband, Circle of relatives, Biography – Newzpanda

Zoya Hussain is an Indian actress, scriptwriter, and picture director who basically works throughout the Hindi Motion pictures. She were given right here into the spotlight after portraying the serve as of ‘Sunaina Mishra’ throughout the Bollywood Film “Mukkabaaz.”

Zoya Hussain Wiki/Biography

Zoya Hussain used to be born on Monday, 1 October 1990 (age 29 years; as in 2019) in Delhi. Her zodiac sign is Libra. She did her schooling from a boarding faculty in Delhi. She graduated in Endeavor Analysis. Zoya used to be thinking about theatre from a actually more youthful age. She used to be just right at sports activities actions and participating in musical gadgets in her faculty days. While she used to be in college, she actively took part in theatre and then moved to Mumbai to make a occupation in it.

Physically Glance

Top (approx.): 5’ 6”

Hair Colour: Black

Eye Colour: Dark Brown

Family, Caste & Boyfriend

Zoya Hussain belongs to a Muslim Family. Her father owns an adventure tourism undertaking. Her mother is a baby psychologist. She has one sister who works as a writer for an internet media corporate.

Marital Status: Unmarried

Occupation

Zoya Hussain started her showing occupation in 2017 with the Bollywood Film “Mukkabaaz” during which she carried out the serve as of ‘Sunaina Mishra.’ The film used to be a huge hit and grossed ₹10.51 crore (US$1.5 million) at the box office.





She has gave the impression in motion pictures like “Teenager Aur Aadha” (2018), “Laal Kaptaan” (2019), and “Haathi Mere Saathi” (2019).





At the side of showing, she will also be involved in writing scripts.

Favourite Problems

Foods: Tandoori Chicken, Chicken Biryani

Holiday Holiday spot: Paris

Main points

Her spare time activities embody learning, writing, and travelling.

She follows a non-vegetarian food plan.

Her parents have always supported her to pursue showing as her occupation.