Zuckerberg believes the metaverse idea is not compatible with Apple’s “closed ecosystem,” according to leaked Meta information

Mark Zuckerberg has told his employees that Meta and Apple are in a “very deep and philosophical competition” to build the metaverse. The competition is of philosophies and ideas. The two tech giants are ready to compete in one more arena: the sale of hardware for augmented and virtual reality.





Meta’s CEO told his employees earlier this month that they were competing with Apple to determine “which direction the internet should takeIt was at an internal meeting that someone recorded and leaked to The Verge.

He said that Meta would position itself as a more open and cheaper alternative to Apple, which is expected to announce its first augmented reality headset before the year is out. Meta plans to release a similar helmet later this year, codenamed Cambria, and she’s also preparing her first pair of augmented reality goggles.

How to UNINSTALL APPS completely on a Mac for FREE The Applesfera Tutorials

Meta joins several companies other than Apple





Since changing the company name from Facebook to Meta, Zuckerberg has been pushing the concept of interoperability for the metaverse. Recently Meta helped create the Metaverse Open Standards Group with Microsoft, Epic Games, and others.. The idea is to promote the creation of open protocols that allow users to move easily through future 3D immersive worlds.

Meta collaborates with other giants but not with Apple. Zuckerberg called this unsurprising at the meeting with his employees, saying that Apple’s approach of building hardware and software that the company will be able to tightly control had worked well with the iPhone, but that for the metaverse, “it’s not really there.” clear if an open or closed ecosystem is going to be better“.

On the part of Apple there is not much information about its plans, especially the hardware issues for the future. Your CEO, Tim Cook has talked about the company’s interest in Augmented Reality.

One of the great controversies between Meta and Apple lies in their advertising revenue. At the end of 2021 it was known that Apple had tripled its advertising revenue in six months after hindering the competition. One of the keys to this success is that its great rivals, like Google and Facebook, are virtually unable to deliver targeted advertising to consumers of Apple products. That is, if someone wants to put an ad on iPhones or iPads and have it seen by the demographic they want, they need to use Search Ads.