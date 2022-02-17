Zuckerberg informs his employees that from now on his name will be ‘metacompanions’ (“Metamates”)

Yesterday, Tuesday, during a virtual meeting of Meta (the old Facebook), its CEO Mark Zuckerberg reviewed corporate values of those that the company intends to show off in this new stage that began in October, and affirmed that part of them are expressed in the motto “Meta, Metamates, Me”. But wait a second… what is ‘metamates’?

The motto can be translated as ‘Meta, Metacompanions, Me’, and it is with this strange term that Zuckerberg intends that all company employees refer to themselves from now on, replacing the old ‘Facebookers’. ‘Zuck’ explained this slogan shortly after on his Facebook account:

“It’s about being good stewards of our company and our mission. It’s about the sense of responsibility we have for our collective success and each other as teammates. It’s about taking care of our company and each other.” “.

Zuckerberg also laid out another new value for the company: “focus on long-term impact.” Many see it as a clue as to what to expect from the ‘Metaverse’

Who came up with the idea (and how was it received by stakeholders)

On Twitter, Andrew Bosworth, vice president of augmented and virtual reality at Meta, attributed the ‘merit’ of inventing the term ‘metamates’ to the famous scientist and writer Douglas Hofstadter (the author of ‘Godel, Escher, Bach‘), to whom a company employee would have sent an email “to ask for ideas”.

Hofstadter himself later clarified that he had proposed ‘teammate‘ (teammate), adding ‘metamate’ as an alternative in a postscript; he also added that he was unaware that the company had accepted his proposal. And he also made it clear that he “doesn’t use Facebook” and that he never has.

Bosworth also added that the motto is based on another from the US Navy: “The ship, the crewmates, me” (Ship, shipmate, self), detailing what they should put first in case of danger. Although, fortunately for the ‘metamates’, in case their company goes under, Silicon Valley will still be full of alternatives…

According to the US media, in some internal forums, employees they welcomed the new slogan with heart emojis…while in private chat messages, far from the eyes of the company directors, some workers expressed a slightly more skeptical attitude: it seemed to some that it gave the feeling that they were “cogs in a machine”, while others wondered if they were “on a sinking ship”.

Indeed, judging by the many reputational crises Facebook has suffered in recent years (and which many see as the motivation behind the name change to ‘Meta’), the company already gave that feeling… which would only have been aggravated after learning a few weeks ago that the social network had lost users for the first time in its history.

Via | The New York Times