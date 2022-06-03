Zuckerberg’s right-hand man resigns (and is replaced by a Spaniard) shortly after being subjected to an internal investigation

Sheryl Sandberg was until yesterday one of the most powerful and visible figures in Silicon Valley thanks to her position as COO of Meta/Facebook, which she had held continuously since 2008. Until yesterday, when Sandberg announced—with a message on her Facebook profile, of course— his resignation.

Sandberg recounts that when he started working on what was then Facebook —there were no metaverses yet in sight—, he had plans to remain in his post for only five years (He had previously spent seven as Google’s vice president of online sales.) He believes that, having turned those 5 years into 14, the time has come for a new stage of life:

“I’m not entirely sure what the future will bring; I’ve learned that no one ever is. But I know it will include focus more on my foundation and philanthropic workwhich is more important to me than ever given how critical this moment is for women.”

A goodbye tainted by controversy

Although today everything is praise for the figure of Sandberg, the truth is that his withdrawal announcement comes a month after his name came to the fore as part of the scandal surrounding the controversial Bobby Kotickformer CEO of the video game development company Activision-Blizzard.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Sandberg would have used his influence on Facebook between 2016 and 2019 – years in which both were a couple – to pressure a media outlet (Britain’s Daily Mail) to publish information about a harassment lawsuit against Kotick by another ex-girlfriend.

Sandberg has alleged that she made that decision on the advice of her legal advisers, in order to avoid tarnishing her reputation as a women’s rights activist and her Facebook career. When this became known, Meta immediately announced an internal investigation that would clarify responsibilities. That was only a month ago.

Snadberg has also been singled out as being responsible for major Facebook reputation crises, such as the Cambridge Analytica case.

But, who is Javier Oliván?

At the same time, Zuckerberg —who has described the resignation as “the end of an era”— took the opportunity to publicly thank Sandberg for his work and announce who will replace her in her position (although not exactly in her functions): the Spanish Javier Oliván (Sabiñánigo, Huesca, 1977).

Oliván had been with the company for a year before his now predecessor: joined it in 2007 to oversee its international expansion, and until now held the position of chief growth officer.

However, Zuckerberg has clarified that Oliván’s role “will be different from the one played by Sheryl […] she is a superstar who defined the role of COO in a unique way.” So the Spaniard, on the one hand, will retain its current functions as responsible for the growth of the company; on the other, his role as the new COO will be “more traditional”.

“Javi will focus on the internal and operational aspects, building on his strong track record of making our execution more efficient and rigorous.” “He will now be in charge of our integrated ads and commercial products, as well as continue to lead our infrastructure, integrity, analytics, marketing, corporate development and growth teams.”

Own Oliván has already ruled on his appointment:

“I’m excited to take on this new challenge as COO. Like Mark said, you really can’t replace someone like Sheryl, so while I’ll have the same title, this will be a different role.” “I don’t anticipate that my role will be the same with the public, since we have other leaders in Meta who are already responsible for that work.”

Oliván was the first director of Facebook who did not have English as a native language

Certainly, Sandberg and Oliván have very different profiles in this regard: even on Instagram, she is a public figure, with frequent updates and 900,000 followers waiting for them… while Oliván has a private account that, until today, only had 17 followers.

Productive meeting with Javier Oliván, Vice President of @Meta. We celebrate the company’s investments in our country that will generate 2,000 jobs. Spain is a hub of talent and entrepreneurship and will continue to be at the forefront of digitization, supporting technologies such as the Metaverse. pic.twitter.com/Rms4dzl9PQ – Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) March 15, 2022

Oliván, graduated in electrical and industrial engineering from the University of Navarra, he worked for Japanese tech companies NTT Data and Siemens before moving to the US. to pursue an MBA from Stanford University, after which he signed up for Facebook.

That didn’t stop him also be part of the board of directors of MercadoLibrea Latin American ecommerce company, between 2013 and 2019. At the same time, it was one of the people most responsible for launching Internet.orga Facebook service aimed at providing internet connection to developing parts of the world.