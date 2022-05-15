“Zurdo” Ramírez knocked out Boosel in the fourth round and will now look to face Bivol

(Photo: Instagram/daznboxing)

the mexican boxer Gilberto “Lefty” Ramirez was imposed this Saturday night by technical knockout in the fourth assault on the German Dominic Boesel in the stellar combat of the evening played at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California (USA), in the eliminatory fight of the 175 pounds of the World Boxing Association (WITH).

From the beginning Ramírez went over the German boxer. The “Zurdo” carried the weight of the combat and he was imposing his punch and reach to a fearful Boosel.

His rival hardly gave a fight and was surpassed at all times by Ramírez’s high combat rhythm. The German continually took refuge in the ropes.

At the end of the third, the doctor spoke with the referee after the punishment that Boesel was receiving. The referee did not stop the fight and decided to go out in the room. It was the assault that Boosel showed the bravest, but ended up knocked down next to the ropes and the referee immediately stopped the fight.

With this victory, the Mexican will face Dmitry Bivol at 175 pounds and will be able to avenge the defeat imposed by the Russian on his compatriot Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

Ramirez still undefeated with a record of (44-0, 30 KOs), while Dominic a (32-3, 12 KOs).

In the semi-main event, the undefeated Mexican William “El Camarón” Zepeda beat the Nicaraguan René “Gemelo” Alvarado.

Zepeda won 98-92, 97-93 and 96-94.

(Photo: Instagram/daznboxing)

With this victory against the most renowned rival of his career, the Mexican increased his record to (26-0, 23 KOs), while Alvarado went on to (32-12, 21 KOs).

The 30-year-old from Sinaloa raised his hand to ask for an opportunity before the executioner of Canelo as a mandatory challenger, as he recalled that Buffalo He owes him the opportunity to play the semi-complete championship of the World Boxing Association, and he assured that when that happens, he will not only be able to beat him, but even knock him out.

Buffalo comes from surprising Canelo Alvarez to saddle him with his first defeat since 2013, and not only endorsed the WBA 175-pound belt, but also entered the ranking of the best 10 pound for pound in the world. There has been talk after the battle of a possible rematch, but already ‘Lefty’ Ramirez raised his hand to claim his right as the mandatory challenger.

May 7, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Canelo Alvarez (pink trunks) and Dimitry Bivol (black trunks) box during their light heavyweight championship bout at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

“After the fight they had, my fight with Bivol is mandatory […] And when that fight happens, I assure you that I am the only Mexican who can defeat him, and not only that, I think that after what we saw, I can knock him out “

For Gilberto, the sin committed by Álvarez was getting tiredWell, it was a competitive fight. In the end it was Bivol who he closed better and that made the difference to get a unanimous decision Jalisco, which allowed him to give the surprise despite the fact that the bets did not favor him and notably, since he was down to 6 to 1.

“Once we win the fight on Saturday we are going to ask for the fight, it is mandatory, so we hope that he will comply because here I am and we are ready to take advantage of that championship opportunity at 175 pounds, which is what we have been asking for since we moved up. of division”, sentenced ‘Zurdo.

KEEP READING:

“He caught me”: this was the blow that knocked out Brian Castaño and made Jermell Charlo the unified world champion

Julio Urías will look for his third victory of the season in the MLB against the Phillies

América vs Puebla: the controversial penalty that catapulted the Águilas to the semifinals