“Zurdo” Ramírez revealed the real reason why he would seek the fight against Canelo Álvarez

Gilberto Left handed Ramirez is one of the boxers who has interfered in the Mexican scene after the defeat suffered by Saul Alvarez contra Dmitry Bivol. The native of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, is among the characters on the list of rivals that detractors of Canelo have configured. Although the Mazatlan intends to seek a world championship in light heavyweight, He did not rule out a fight with the man from Guadalajara for a peculiar reason.

During an interview with the portal left footthe Left handed mentioned two of the most competitive Mexican boxers today, that is, Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez. In that sense, he clarified that if at any time the undisputed 168-pound champion decides to return or the Mexican-American ventures into 175, I would be willing to confront them with different reasons.

“If it is for money (I prefer) to Canelo Álvarez obviously, but for glory and for belts with Benavidez. Monetarily, I think both are going to be very good and the rival and the place do not matter. The joke is to fight with the best and leave a legacy”, declared the undefeated boxer.

Zurdo Ramírez seeks the world title at 175 pounds (Photo: Instagram/@zurdoramirez)

Although currently does not have any official world title, Benavidez He came to position himself as the revelation of boxing in Mexico and the United States. At 25 years old, she has a track record of 26 fights undefeated and has given 23 knockouts, Well, only three brawls have favored him for the decision. With that background, as well as his physical characteristics, he could try his luck at light heavyweight against Ramirez.

On the other hand, the trajectory of Saúl Álvarez has more reflectors. Although his sports career is remarkably outstanding, thanks to the championships he has won in four different categories, as well as his record of 57 wins, two losses, two draws and 39 knockouts, its presence in the ensogados is also highly profitable.

Being the protagonist of the main arenas in the United States, Saúl Álvarez is one of the boxers with the best economic remuneration. However, although not in the same proportion, their rivals have also been awarded millionaire rewards in exchange for getting into the ring and directing the fight.

Caleb Plant has been Canelo’s highest paid rival in the last year (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

In his most recent confrontation, in addition to retaining his championship, Dmitry Bivol secured a profit of USD 2 million, that is, just a percentage of what the Mexican pocketed. Álvarez’s most favored rivals were the super middleweights, since Caleb Plant pocketed $10 million, approximately MXN 203 million 390 thousand. While, Billy Joe Saunders managed to win USD 8 million.

If he Left handed Ramírez achieves a successful career at 175 pounds and can hang at least one belt, his level of attraction from promoters and sponsors would increase significantly. In that sense, by positioning himself in the taste of the Mexican and American public, he would have arguments to grow the millionaire profit of a hypothetical fight with the man from Guadalajara, as well as claim a higher percentage than the rest of the opponents.

Meanwhile, the Mazatlecan prepares to negotiate and confirm a possible brawl against Dmitry Bivolas the World Boxing Association (WBA) named him official challenger after beating Dominic Boesel by knockout in the fourth round.

While, Canelo Alvarez will face Gennady Golovkin, for the undisputed 168-pound championship, in the third fight of their rivalry on September 17, 2022. Due to the relevance of the brawl, he will seek victory to turn around the defeat suffered with the Russian boxer and, possibly, challenge the WBA light heavyweight champion again.

