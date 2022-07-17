Zurdo Ramírez revealed which former heavyweight champion he would like to face

Zurdo Ramírez expressed his desire to fight Anthony Joshua (Photo: Instagram/ @zurdoramirez)

Gilberto Ramirez managed to make the corresponding merits to fight for his second world title in a different category than super middleweight. Although he has not yet confirmed the details about his future fight against Dmitry Bivol for the World Boxing Association belt (WITH) in the 175 pounds, the Left handed He already thinks about the future and a possible incursion as weight complete. He even pointed out the rival that he would like to face in the new category.

During an interview with the YouTube channel FightHubthe native of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, affirmed that the The easiest rival to beat in the category above 200 pounds is Anthony Joshuaa British boxer who already knows defeat against boxers of Mexican origin, since he was overtaken by Andy Ruiz Jr. in June 2019, in a fight for his unified world championship.

“If I finally gain weight, I feel like the easiest would be Anthony Joshua. I think he has no jaw and it would be the easiest for me, ”he declared before the media. In the same way, he took advantage of the space to give his forecast about the British’s next fight and predicted a victoria de Oleksandr Usykwho currently owns the belts of the WITHInternational Boxing Federation (FIB) and World Boxing Organization (OMB) in full weight.

Anthony Joshua was highlighted by Zurdo Ramírez as the easiest rival in the complete category (Photo: Peter Cziborra/REUTERS)

Despite his reckless words, the statements continued in later moments. On that occasion, he announced that, in case he remains the unified heavyweight champion, and once he has managed to become the undisputed 175-pound champion, he would like to issue a challenge to the boxer of Ukrainian origin to become champion in three different divisions.

“After becoming the undisputed champion, I can work to move up a category. Usyk would be a great challenge to test what I have. We are of a similar size and I can withstand those power shots that he has, “said the boxer represented by Óscar de la Hoya’s Golden Boy company.

Ramírez’s decision to aspire to the Ukrainian crown implies a careful process. Currently, the Left handed has shown comfort as an exponent of 175 pounds or light heavyweight. However, for face Joshua and Usyk will have to jump two categories suddenly to give the required minimum weight of the complets. It is worth mentioning that in order to fight in the division, you must meet on the scale with, at least, 200 pounds, that is, 90.7 kilograms.

Zurdo Ramírez and Dmitry Bivol came to hold sparring sessions in previous years (Photo: Instagram/@zurdoramirez)

Despite the discipline you must adopt to meet your goal, the Left handed He has the physical qualities to do so. With his height of 1.92 metros and the good physical condition that he has presented throughout his career could compensate well for weight gain without sacrificing his ability and hitting power to the interior of the enrogados.

The first challenge for Mazatlan will be win the crown against Dmitry Bivol. It is worth mentioning that the WBA issued an official statement to oblige the reigning champion to book a mandatory defense fight of his belt with the corner of the Mexican. In that sense, the Left handed and Russian have a deadline of August 30, 2022 to communicate the details of their fight.

In case of overcoming the challenge, Gilberto Ramírez could launch the challenge to one of the best boxers of the moment, that is, Artur Beterbiev. The boxer of Russian origin is champion unified by the IBF, WBO and World Boxing Council (WBC) and has won all 18 of his professional fights by knockout, for which he could accept the possibility of expose all your belts in exchange for which, possibly, it will belong to the Mexican.

