Zurdo Ramírez sent a warning to Canelo Álvarez after challenging Bivol

Since Saul Canelo Álvarez lost the fight to Dmitry Bivol in the race for the belt WITH (World Boxing Association) at light heavyweight, Gilberto Left handed Ramirez He has insisted on challenging the Russian fighter to test himself against the reigning champion and have the possibility of snatching his belt.

On several occasions the Left handed Ramirez has indicated that he is the official challenger, for which he has rejected the rematch of Canelo before Bivol. Though Mauricio Sulaiman gave the go-ahead for there to be a second chapter between the Guadalajara and the Russian for 2023, Gilberto pointed out that it is not convenient for Álvarez.

During your participation for the podcast One More Roundthe Left handed sent a message to the unified 168-pound championin which he stated that he should stay at super middleweight and no longer gain weight because of the results he had with Dmitry Bivol.

The boxer from Mazatlan, Sinaloa stated that the convenient thing for Saúl is to stay in his division and not go back to 175 pounds:

“I don’t think Canelo will fight again at 175, it’s not his weight, he’s smaller and no, why? he has a lot of fighters at 168 and I think that’s his weight.”

It should be remembered that on May 7, the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, recorded his second defeat in his career after the judges gave Bivol the victory. Thus, Ramírez Sánchez noted that the Canelo he wasn’t up to the task of the light heavyweight divisionso he advised him to stay in the category in which he is already a unified world champion.

Regarding the fight he wants against BivolGilberto explained that he has the potential to compete with the Russian and he trusted that over time fame and recognition will come: “I believe in myself, I believe in my potential, I know I’m the best in the division and it’s only going to happen.”

Although it is said that for 2023 Be the revenge of Canelo against Bivolthe Left handed He stated that currently he already contacted the corner of the current WBA champion and that talks have already begun to specify the possibility for the Mexican.

“We are already in talks, also that I am the official challenger and I already fought twice as the official challenger and it is yes or yes”

When asked about the reasons why he would imitate the Canelo to challenge Bivol for the championship, Gilberto ruled out that it is about the economic bag that he could winbut focused on the potential that it would give to his career in professional boxing and that would make him a relevant figure, just like the name of Saúl Álvarez.

“He has the fame, (I seek) to become an idol too and the credibility of the fans, that he really is an idol”

After Saul Canelo Álvarez will make the third fight against Gennady Golovkin official, Gilberto Left handed Ramirez reiterated his intention to confront Dmitry Bivol for him championship of the light heavyweights WITH (World Boxing Association).

With the path available to fight at 175 pounds, the Sonoran boxer explained in an interview with the program Sports Center of ESPN what is the official contender for the beltso his main objective will be to agree on the fight against Bivol to be crowned Mexican world champion.

“The world title again at 175 pounds from fighting Dmitry Bivol is the fight I’m looking for. Now what Canelo going to fight with GGG, then he is free, I am the official challenger ”.

