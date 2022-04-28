Zurdo Ramírez, the boxer willing to be a “gringo” to face Canelo

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez will appeal to his dual nationality to challenge Canelo Álvarez (Photo: [email protected]/@canelo)

Gilberto Ramirez Sanchez, known as The left handed Due to his peculiar profile in the ensogados, he has sought to go in the footsteps of Saúl Álvarez to give a boost to his promising career path. Although the best pound for pound in the world has denied back to have a brawl with mexican boxersthe one represented by Óscar de la Hoya will make use of a strategy that implies having the double nationality to make your dream come true.

“I think that fight can take place. I am becoming an American citizen And why can’t that fight take place? I will have two nationalities and If he doesn’t want to fight Mexicans, then I’m going to tell him I’m a gringo. now”, he declared before the media after the press conference prior to his fight against the German Dominic Boesel in light heavyweight.

Days after defeating Callum Smith at the start of his 168-pound conquest, David Benavidez became a candidate to face Canelo Alvarez. Given the possibility, Eddy Reynoso’s pupil ruled out the possibility after reiterating his refusal to face a Mexican boxer again. “I represent Mexico and I don’t like to fight with Mexicans. I do not see sense. I do not close myself to anything, but now I would not like it”, he mentioned to Aztec Sports.

Despite his decision, a possible brawl between Canelo and Ramírez could star in one of the most important billboards in the coming years. And it is that any of the two characters that prevails in the brawl between the Left handed and Dominic Boesel will strengthen his candidacy in the 175 pounds to become the mandatory challenger for the title of the World Boxing Association (WBA), that is, the winner of Saúl Álvarez and Dmitry Bivol.

About, The left handed He declared that he was motivated by the opportunity to compete again to cling to another world title. The possibility could take greater force every time his promoter Óscar de la Hoya promised him a title fight in the coming months. In that sense, he assured that facing the best pound for pound at 175 pounds:

“Is a motivation more because it is a fight that people want to see. From the fight between Bivol and Canelo we want what’s up Canelo so that’s the next fight for me too,” he assured before the microphones.

The last time what Canelo faced a Mexican boxer was the May 6, 2017. On that occasion, the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, witnessed the highly anticipated exhibition fight between Saul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. After twelve rounds, Álvarez prevailed over his rival by way of decision, although since then he has closed the door to Aztec challengers.

Although his career has not had the same spotlight as that of Guadalajara, Ramírez Sánchez has a solid career aimed at equal the record of Floyd Mayweather Jr. At 30 years old and 1.89 meters tall, The Golden Lefty has mounted 43 times to the ring and has not known defeat. Similarly, 29 of his victories have been by way of knockout.

His record includes obtaining the world title of the World Boxing Organization (OMB) in the 168 pounds, which he had to give up in order to enter the light heavyweight. Since April 2019 he has been listed at 175 pounds, where he has beaten Tommy Karpency, Alfonso López, Sullivan Barrera and Yunieski González, to all of them by way of chloroform.

His next challenge will be against the German Dominic Boesel, whom he will have to overcome on May 14 to ensure his candidacy and fight for his second world crown against the winner of Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol. The possible fight with the man from Guadalajara could wait, because before the trilogy with Gennady Golovkin.

