Zurdo Ramírez will face Bivol for the light heavyweight championship

The WBA asked the Russian champion to accept Zurdo Ramírez’s challenge for the light heavyweight belt (Photo: Instagram @zurdoramirez / Getty Images)

The requests of Gilberto The left handed Ramirez were fulfilled, after so much insistence to measure themselves against Dmitry Bivolthe Committee of Champions of the World Boxing Association (AMB) ordered the Russian champion to expose his belt to the Mexican boxer for being the main official challenger for the light heavyweight title.

Through an official statement, the WBA explained that this Monday, July 11, they notified both fighters of the agreement that was made in relation to the dispute over the 175-pound belt. As of the date they communicated with both corners, the fighters tThey will have a period of 30 days to negotiate the dispute.

Consequently, no later than the next august 10 Both fighters will have to report the date, place and other details about the fight for the light heavyweight championship. It should be noted that the WBA granted a month as the deadline for Bivol and the Left handed Ramirez reach an agreement because the regulation indicates it.

(Photo: Instagram/@zurdoramirez)

As explained by the boxing association, the Russian fighter’s championship is conditional on a term of 24 monthsthat is, every two years he must hold a mandatory fight to defend his title; on March 3, he made his most recent defense, the second should have taken place in March 2020, but since it did not materialize, the WBA argued that Bivol should accept the fight with him. Left handed Ramirez.

It should be remembered that Gilberto won the right to be the official challenger of the division after defeating the German Dominic Boesel in May 2022. In that fight, the native of Mazatlan, Sinaloa, showed his potential and in the cuarto round He landed a blow that took his rival to the canvas and thus ended the contest by knockout. With this, he became the head of the 175-pound division in the WBA and was outlined to be Bivol’s challenger.

Since then he insisted on facing the boxer of Russian nationality; nevertheless, Saul Canelo Álvarez got in the way of his plans since the man from Guadalajara challenged Dmitry and he accepted. So the proposal of Left handed it was postponed by the team of the reigning 175-pound champion.

*Developing information