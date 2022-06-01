Zurdo Ramírez will look for a fight against Bivol: “I am the official challenger”

Zurdo Ramírez insisted on the fight against Bivol (Photo: Instagram/@zurdoramirez)

After Saul Canelo Álvarez will make the third fight against Gennady Golovkin official, Gilberto Left handed Ramirez reiterated his intention to confront Dmitry Bivol for him championship of the light heavyweights WITH (World Boxing Association).

With the path available to fight at 175 pounds, the Sonoran boxer explained in an interview with the program Sports Center of ESPN what is the official contender for the beltso his main objective will be to agree on the fight against Bivol to be crowned Mexican world champion.

“The world title again at 175 pounds from fighting Dmitry Bivol is the fight I’m looking for. Now what Canelo going to fight with GGG, then he is free, I am the official challenger ”

Although he did not reveal if there are already official approaches at this time with the Bivol team, he did make it clear that he will do everything possible to be the third Mexican boxer to face the current Russian champion as he revealed that he has been looking for combat for a long time, but without success. Even when asked if he will be able to fight Bivol, he assured the following:

“Of course, it is the fight that I want, It’s the fight that I’ve been asking for a long time weatherI have been asking for a fight with Dmitry Bivol for almost two years.

In addition, the WBO (World Boxing Organization) middleweight champion explained how Saúl Álvarez interfered in the plans that Gilberto Ramírez already had with Bivol Well, he assured that he already had a verbal agreement and that he had even already signed the written contract, but Álvarez’s offer changed the landscape.

According to the explanation of Left handed Ramírez, the economic offer of the Canelo Team It was better than the one Gilberto had. So the 30-year-old boxer had to wait.

“We already had the contract, we had a verbal agreementbut when he signed the contract we sent it to people from Bivol and he didn’t want to sign it, because I arrive Canelo and obviously offered more money with Dmitry Bivol”, shared the Left handed Ramirez.

And it is that after the Left handed Ramirez saw the fight of the Canelo vs Bivolconfirmed what he thought at first, that the Russian competitor would give battle to the Guadalajara Well, from his experience at 175 pounds, he noticed that the fight would be complicated for Saúl Álvarez.

“I knew he was going to put up a good fightDmitry Bivol, and that he could tie the fight (to Canelo), it was going to be a controversial decision like the ones he has had, because he took them to the street, I was surprised.

On the other hand, Gilberto stated that during the Guadalajara fight, he supported him from a distance: “I was going to Canelo, obviously, as a Mexican and as a boxing fan, I wanted him to win the Canelo”.

Though Canelo Álvarez assured that he would seek a rematch against Bivol, the Left handed Ramirez raised his hand to claim his right as the mandatory challenger. He will take advantage of the combat of Canelo vs Golovkin to finalize it.

Even with the possibility of achieving it, the Left handed He stated that he could take the victory and snatch the invitation from the Russian with a knockout:

“After the fight they had, my fight with Bivol is mandatory […] And when that fight happens, I assure you that I am the only Mexican who can defeat him and, not only that, I think that after what we saw, I can knock him out, “he concluded.

