Zurdo Ramírez’s photograph with Bivol before they were rivals for the light heavyweight championship

Zurdo Ramírez recalled the occasion in which he lived with Bivol and trained together (Photo: Instagram/ @zurdoramirez)

Mexican boxing turned to see a new prospect who could become world champion, it is about Gilberto Left handed Ramirez. The 31-year-old fighter is about to face Dmitry Bivolwho holds the WBA (World Boxing Association) light heavyweight belt.

After insisting that the 175-pound champion pay attention to him, the WBA forced Bivol to attend to Gilberto’s request, since he is the official challenger in the category. But before both fighters became rivals, the Left handed and Dmitry already knew each other and even got to train together.

It was through social networks that Gilberto Ramírez was encouraged to share a personal photography with all his Instagram followers in which he was seen with the fighter of Russian nationality. In a temporary history of the social network he uploaded an image in which he He remembered the time he lived with Bivol and they trained together.

Bivol holds the WBA 175-pound championship (Photo: Joe Camporeale/ USA TODAY Sports)

In it, both younger boxers could be seen, when they still did not have the popularity and media attention as they have until now. Without disclosing when or where the photograph was taken, Gilberto dedicated a few words to who will be his next rival in the ring. She remembered the season in which they trained together and that now they will have to face each other in the dispute over the 175 pound championship.

“Years ago we shared the ring training, now it will be for the world title”

They were the words that he dedicated Left handed Ramirez a Dmitry Bivol.

Zurdo Ramírez’s photograph with Bivol before they became rivals for the WBA championship (Photo: Instagram/@zurdoramirez)

It should be noted that in 2019 Gilberto joined the company Top Rank Boxing to continue preparing as a professional boxer. He left Mexico to join the promoter based in Las Vegas, Nevada, where it may have coincided with Bivol.

Although so far It is not known when or where the fight for the light heavyweight belt will take placeWhat is certain is that the WBA has already decreed that the battle take place. Since May, after Bivol defeated saul Canelo Álvarezthe native of Mazatlan, Sinaloa, raised his hand to be the third Mexican to face the Russian and try to snatch the WBA belt from him.

Because he had defeated the candidates in the category, he was proclaimed the official challenger for the title; but the concern of Canelo by having a rematch with the Russian ruined Gilberto’s plans.

Canelo’s rematch with Bivol interfered with Zurdo Ramírez’s plans (Photos: Gettyimages)

But after the WBA announcement, Gilberto would be given priority as it was the mandatory fight that Dmitry Bivol would have to face. Through an official statement, the WITH He explained that on Monday, July 11, both fighters were notified of the agreement that was made in relation to the dispute over the 175-pound belt.

As of the date they communicated with both corners, the fighters they will have a period of 30 days to negotiate the disputeconsequently the august 10 from 2022 It is the deadline for both involved to announce the agreement they reached, since, if Bivol refuses to carry out the battle, he will enter an auction match.

Gilberto won the right to be the official challenger for the 175-pound division after defeating the German Dominic Boesel in May 2022.

KEEP READING:

Terrible Morales questioned Rey Vargas’s championship: “He looked fragile”

Ryan García invited Canelo to his next fight to smooth things over: “I would love for him to be there”

Father of Checo Pérez met the boy who sold snacks to see his idol: “We will support him to fulfill his dream”