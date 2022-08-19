Zurdo vs Bivol: what is known about the negotiation for the fight for the championship

The corners of the boxers have not yet reached an agreement for their fight (Photos: Facebook/Gilberto ZURDO Ramirez, Gettyimages)

After quietly building his solid career in the light heavyweight category, Gilberto Ramirez received the opportunity to catapult himself into the sports elite as a mandatory rival of Dmitry Bivol. Although the World Boxing Association (WITH) forced those involved to configure the details to make the commitment, they have not reached an agreement and the promoter of the fight could suffer a millionaire loss.

Chris Mannix, media journalist Sports Illustratedrevealed through his verified Twitter account the testimony of Eddie HearnPresident of Matchroom Boxing and the main interested in organizing the fight between the Mexican and the native of Kyrgyzstan. According to the text, failed to reach an agreement with both corners and he would risk losing control over the brawl.

“Eddie Hearn said that he has discussed the terms for a fight of Dmitry Bivol vs Left handed Ramirez with the officials of Golden Boy this week and hoping to reach an agreement. Otherwise, Hearn said that Matchroom will participate in the auction on Sunday”, reads the publication of the profile of @SlChrisMannix.

“Lefty” Ramírez will seek his first world crown at 175 pounds (Photo: Instagram/@zurdoramirez)

It is worth mentioning that Bivol is represented by Hearn, while Ramírez has the services of Óscar de la Hoya in Golden Boy. However, both promoters do not have a good professional relationship.

It was on Monday, July 11, when the WBA issued an official statement confirming the mandatory fight for the 175-pound title between Left handed Ramirez and Dmitry Bivol. Although in principle they established August 10, 2022 as the deadline to communicate the agreement between the actors involved, when the deadline was met, the organization continued in uncertainty.

With the completion of the first mandatory term, the sports organization reported that the reigning champion requested special permission to face the Joshua Buatsi in the same category. However, the authorities denied him said license and reiterated his commitment to the native of Culiacán, Sinaloa. In this sense, they set the August 21 as the limit to communicate the details of the dispute.

According to the sports body, in the event that Eddie Hearn, who has also promoted fights for Saul Canelo Álvarez, did not reach an agreement with Óscar de la Hoya. “the fight will go to Purse Bid”, that is, a stock market offer or auction that would allow other promoters to carry out the organization of the commitment.

Dmitry Bivol will enter the fight after beating Canelo Álvarez in a successful defense of his title (Photo: Joe Camporeale OBLIGATED CREDIT USA TODAY)

The bag offer or purse bid it is implemented by the bodies in charge of sanctioning fights. In this event, promoters registered with the WBA have the opportunity to bid from USD 400 mil along with a supported project to be awarded the right to organize the championship fight.

Dmitry Bivol’s intention after defeating Saul Canelo Álvarez was to face competitive boxers in his category and even seek the unification against his compatriot Artur Beterbiev. However, the WBA made him honor the obligation of his champions to make a mandatory defense at least every two years.

To define the mandatory rival, the organization held a classification tournament among the best ranked fighters in its ranking. In that sense, Ramirez played a semi-final match against the German Dominic Boesel, which he overcame by way of knockout over four rounds. The victory made him the best fighter after the champion but also gave him the privilege of seek his first world light heavyweight title.

KEEP READING:

San Luis prepared a historic security operation for the visit of Dani Alves and Pumas

The best memes left by Tecatito Corona’s injury and his absence in Qatar 2022

Rain of bullets: baseball team evaded assault on a highway in Mexico despite gunshots