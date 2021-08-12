Zurich Movie Pageant To Pay Tribute To Paolo Sorrentino With Profession Award

The Zurich Global Movie Pageant (ZFF) will honor Oscar-winning director Paolo Sorrentino with its Tribute to…Award, which celebrates auteur filmmakers for his or her contribution to movie historical past.

Sorrentino will obtain the award in individual in Zurich on September 29 ahead of the screening of his newest characteristic, The Hand of God. The autobiographical coming-of-age tale is about in Naples within the Eighties and stars Filippo Scotti as a tender guy rising up similar to Sorrentino did within the southern Italian town. The identify refers to a mythical if unlawful, function scored through Argentine footballer Diego Maradona within the 1986 International Cup. On the time, Maradona regarded as the best footballer of his time, performed for Naples squad.

Sorrentino’s common collaborator Toni Servillo co-stars in The Hand of God, which can have its global premiere on the Venice Movie Pageant. Produced through Fremantle-owned corporate The Condominium, The Hand of God is going out international by the use of Netflix.

“I’m satisfied and venerated to obtain this award as a result of it’s at all times great to be celebrated and since this popularity comes from a Pageant whose challenge is within the discovery of ability,” stated Sorrentino. “Collaborating on the ZFF this 12 months, with my maximum private movie, could be very thrilling for me as a result of The Hand of God speaks additionally concerning the second when every folks takes braveness and admits to ourselves and to others that we wish to take a look at the subconscious and loopy challenge of being a director.”

Sorrentino is extensively said as one of the vital largest Italian filmmakers of his technology. Born in Naples in 1970, he has proven super vary within the topics and elegance of his paintings, from the restrained romance of The Penalties of Love (2004) to the bacchanalian far more than The Nice Attractiveness (2013), which gained an Academy Award for highest world movie.

Sorrentino has additionally been lively at the small display, with the significantly acclaimed HBO collection The Younger Pope (2016) and its sequel, The New Pope (2019).

The 2021 Zurich Global Movie Pageant runs from September 23 — October 3. Zurich will announce its complete competition program on September 9.