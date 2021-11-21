Zverev gave the blow to Djokovic and will play the final of the tennis Masters against Medvedev

The number 1 in the world, Novak Djokovic, lost this Saturday in the semifinals of Turin ATP Masters before the german Alexander Zverev (3rd), by 7-6 (7/4), 4-6 and 6-3, thus leaving behind the possibility of winning a sixth title in the tournament and equaling the record of Roger Federer.

Zverev had eliminated Djokovic this season in the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics, in which he won the gold medal. Winner of the Masters in 2018, he will seek his second victory on Sunday against the winner of the last edition, the Russian Daniil Medvedev (2º).

“It was a fantastic game, I think we have played five times this year and each time it was a great battle, playing for a long time, “said Zverev.

The German praised his rival: “For me there is no one in the world who should be more respected than Novak. Where does he come from, what he has achieved … He is the best player of all time and I think people forget that sometimes ”.

Minutes before, Zverev had been more solid than Djokovic in the important moments. After a great first set, with the two tennis players fighting each shot, the German was better in the tie-break, after Djokovic missed a set ball at 5-4.

Accusing the blow, the Serbian seemed behind in the second, but was able to achieve a break at 5-4 and tied the game. But even this time he had to suffer, needing five set balls to tie. In the deciding set Zverev made the first break thanks to two unforced errors with Djokovic’s forehand, who was no longer able to regain his disadvantage.

The friendly hug between Zverev and Djokovic at the end of the match (REUTERS / Guglielmo Mangiapane)

Meanwhile, in the first semifinal Medvedev beat the Norwegian Casper Ruud (N.8) by 6-4 and 6-2. Against Ruud, a 22-year-old rookie and surprise guest in the semifinals, the Russian was never on the ropes. He did not concede a break ball and dictated the game with his great forehand shots, which made the Norwegian suffer on the ultra-fast surface of Turin, which opens as the venue for the Masters.

“I think Ruud is one of the smartest players on the circuit and this year he was in the semifinals for his first time. In my first participation I lost my first three games, “recalled Medvedev.

At the beginning of the second set Ruud offered his best version and tried the comeback, as he did on Friday against Andrey Rublev (N.5), but this time the wall was too high.

Medvedev, who closed the duel in just under an hour and 20 minutes, won his ninth consecutive game at the Masters, counting the five that led him to victory last year and the four that he has been in the current edition.

