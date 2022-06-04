Zverev spoke about the injury that took him out of Roland Garros: “It seems to be very serious”

The German tennis player spoke after leaving the Roland Garros semifinal against Rafael Nadal

german tennis player Alexander Zverev spoke this Friday after leaving the game on crutches against Rafael Nadal for the semifinals of Roland Garros. The number 3 tennis player in the world published a video in which he confirmed that his injury is “very serious”, although he is still waiting for the results of the medical studies that will be carried out.

“It looks like a very serious injury, but the medical team is still checking it out and we will keep you informed.”said the German in a sad tone after saying goodbye in the second set of the French Grand Slam match. “I had a very difficult time on the court. It was honestly a fantastic match until what happened happened,” he lamented.

With 7-6 (10/8) in the first set to Nadal and ball for the Spanish to force the ‘tie break’ in the second, Beasts he ran for a ball and sliding on the clay sprained his right ankle. With obvious gestures of pain, the German left the track in a wheelchair, before returning minutes later on crutches to tell the chair umpire that he could not continue.

“I hope it’s just a sprain and no fracture. We are partners, we have trained together several times and I know what he is fighting to win his first Grand Slam”, he said. Nadal at a press conference. His rival in the final will be the Norwegian Casper Ruud (number 8 in the ATP ranking), who in the second semifinal gave a good account of the Croatian Marin Cilicwhom he defeated 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 and 6-2.

*This was the injury Zverev suffered

It will be the 14th final for the Spaniard, who turned 36 this Friday and has 13 titles at Roland Garros, so he could win his 14th on Sunday and raise his record for Grand Slam victories to 22. “Being in the final again is a dream for me, but at the same time ending the match like this is very sad. I wish him (Zverev) the best.”

If the Spaniard has a long career at Roland Garros, for Ruud it will be his first final, which he has reached showing the solid game and almost seamless that has made him the tennis player with the most victories on clay in the last two seasons. After the match, the Norwegian recalled that Nadal is his idol and that a few years ago he was training at the academy that the Mallorcan has on his native island: “It’s incredible when you think that I’m finally going to play against him and do it in a final of Grand Slam. I hope it will be for him to play against a student from his academy as well.”

With information from AFP

