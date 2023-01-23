VANLINNY Snowy Volcano Toys Dinosaur Playsets with Large Size Play Mat29in3【2025年度カレンダ】

商品コメント

Build Your Own Dinosaur Kingdom A magic eruption snowy volcano can mimic a volcanic eruption. Just pour water into the tank inlet on the top of the volcano then turn on the switch. Many dinosaur figures Giganotosaurus Tyrannosaurus Rex Therizinosaurus Dimorphodon. Kids can build their dinosaur kingdom with their own hands.

Large VolcanoThemed Game Play Mat This play mat dimension 29in33in It is large enough for 23 kids to play together. And it is made of soft nonwoven fabric texture instead of thin PVC. All dinosaurs are made of BPA and phthalatesfree material instead of plastic colored by hand so it is safe for kids.

Dinosaur Playsets & Science Toy for Kids The realistic dinosaur snowy volcano toys show children the natural phenomenon of a snow volcano eruption and it can cultivate childrens imagination handson ability curiosity and scientific exploration spirit.

Christmas Birthday Gift for Boys and Girls Exquisite packaging box highquality material it is the best choice for gifts. With a play mat whether it is indoor or outdoor children can take it out to play together at any time and enjoy it.

