SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL SET 2 (4PC) (Limited Edition) (アニメ)(2017/2/21発売)(輸入盤Blu-ray)【お歳暮】

商品情報

【商品番号】VIZV1000579816BR

2017/2/21 発売

輸入盤

ジャンル:CARTOONS & ANIMATION



収録内容:

輸入盤ブルーレイですが日本のブルーレイ・プレイヤーで視聴できます。

Usagi Tsukino is a little clumsy and a crybaby, but shes also one spirited eighth grader. One day she meets Luna, a black cat with a crescent moon mark on her forehead, and transforms into the pretty guardian of love and justice in a sailor suit, Sailor Moon! As a chosen guardian of justice, Usagi apparently has a mission to protect a princess, and to find her fellow Guardians and the phantom Silver Crystal. Meanwhile, Queen Beryl of the Dark Kingdom sends h