Electric Balloon Pump 110V 600W Dual Nozzle Portable Balloon Inflating Pump【年末の贈り物】

商品コメント

Portable Electric Balloon Pump - Lightweight 20 x 15 x 12 (cm)/2 pounds, electric Input voltage 110-120V with Dual Nozzle, Pressure 18000pa-22000pa, 1.75psi, Frequency: 50/60Hz

Effect & Time Saving - Design with dual nozzles available to inflates 2 balloons one time to get a great convenience and time saving on your party prepare.

Avocado Green printed colors is quite ins stylish girls favors, as a reusable collectable or even a birthday gift that’s good choice of party balloon arch kit set! Package Include: 1*Balloon Air Pump, 2*Balloon Knotter,10*Balloon Flower Clips, 2*Balloon Tapes,2*Balloon Dot Glue, 1 x User Manual.

Perfect party supplies kit for Halloween party, birthday parties, bachelorette parties, family gatherings, banquets, weddings, baby showers, graduation ceremonies, New Year, events and more!

CUSTOMER SERVIES - If you have any problem with our products or services, please feel free to contact us, and we will serve you 7/24 until you are satisfied.