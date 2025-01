The Learning Journey - Puzzle Doubles! Create A Scene - Castle - Puzzle for【2025年度カレンダ】

商品コメント

KEY FEATURES ? The Create a Scene series combines a puzzle with lots of imagination to create a fun and interactive learning experience for children. During assembly, children can create their own scenes and stories with interchangeable pieces! The bright illustrations of friendly faces, pets and charming landscapes encourage parent-child conversation. Each puzzle has over 60 large pieces that are easy for little hands to maneuver and measures a giant 3’ x 2’! Ages 3+ years.

EDUCATIONAL BENEFITS ? Promotes tactile and motor skills, thinking and learning, and life and social skills

SUPPORTS DEVELOPMENTAL SKILLS ? Builds SELF-CONFIDENCE. Promotes PROBLEM-SOLVING. Develops COOPERATION SKILLS. Encourages CREATIVITY and IMAGINATION. Provides hours of interactive learning fun.

SAFETY - All Learning Journey products are regularly safety tested and in compliance with all domestic and international toy safety regulations

AWARD WINNING PRODUCTS ? Fun fact: The Learning Journey has an extensive line of award winning educational toys that have been tested by the most important panel of judges kids!