姿勢サポーター 姿勢矯正 |ZSZBACE Posture Corrector for Men and Women， Upgraded Back Br【2025年の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

【ALWAYS SHOW YOUR BEST】our ZSZBACE back brace fully fit the back spine, provide strong back support,the posture belt wrap over your shoulders to extend your shoulders back, straightener your back, increase your confidence and this back brace posture also provide 3 in 1 support for your upper back, lower back and abdomen to relieve back, neck, shoulder and clavicle pain

【PRACTICAL POCKET ON THE CORRECTION BELT】ZSZBACE back support belt is a storage pocket on the lumbar belt. You can use it to store cell phone, keys, cards or anything else. Our back posture corrector is more convenient when you wear it, go outside or do housework

【STRONGER BACK SUPPORT】 2 flexible support bars and larger back support area fit on your back provide more and powerful support on your back, breathable and mesh back support will not make you hot and uncomfortable. keep your back away from getting heated and sweaty when wearing. The support brackets in the back area can be removed at will. You can take it out when you want to clean the back brace or reduce the support effect during certain activities

【IMPROVE POSTURE】 this back brace posture corrector can be worn inside your clothed or in daily work, we are highly recommended this posture corrector to who suffer from humpback, shoulder pain and waist pain and who sit for long time as this posture corrector take pressure off the key areas by aligning your posture properly, help you improve poor posture like scolisois, lumbago, far away from pain

【EASY TO WEAR AND TAKE OFF】 wear the back support belt just like to wear the shirt and adjust the elastic belt for snug fit and help you improve posture, you will feel uncomfortable in a short period used as the corrector adjust your poor posture, and you will used to it after few times used, we are recommend you wear the back posture corrector in 15-25 minutes in first time and increase 20 minute each day