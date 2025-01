Wisdom Star Dog Chew Toys for Small Aggressive Chewers Rubber Leakage Food【2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

SAFE & PREMIUM MATERIAL 100% NonToxic natural food grade rubber dog toys are very safe for your dogs to chew on and these hard chew toys are extremely durable biteresistant for aggressive Chewers

SUITABLE Great for Chihuahua Pomeranian Corgi Poodle French Bulldog German Shorthaired Pointer Teddy Dog Maltese Yorkshire terrier Papillon etc

LEAKAGE FOOD TOY Tough dog toys combines feeding with exercise effectively reduces bloating and helps digestion. Furthermore simply add some toothpaste on its side holes or surface to keep your dog chasing and chewing would possibly reducing tartarplaquediscomforts from teething

UNIQUE DESIGN A vivid shaped coveted bowling toys for aggressive chewers come with special scent uneven geometric surface and it has bell inside the toy. These dog stimulation toys can enhance your Interactive play training games and feeding activity with your pet

GOOD SERVICE& GIFT If you have any unsatisfation of our product it is pleasure that we could give your more assistance. Furthermore Wisdom Star dog chew toys would be excellent gifting idea