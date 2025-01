マフラー メンズJTJFIT Winter Knit Beanie Hat Long Scarf and Touchscreen Glove Set【年末の贈り物】

商品コメント

Premium Material:scarf hat gloves set women made in excellent acrylic fibers and soft fleece lining,the inner is made of artificial wool,One size fits the most head shapes and hand sizes,and its easy to wear or take off,and winter hat and scarf and glove set is very soft, skin-friendly, lightweight and warm, comfortable to wear

Winter Knit Beanie Hat:One of hat gloves scarf set,Hat with the soft fabric,skin-friendly and breathable.Double-layer lining with velvet, warm and comfortable,The hat touchscreen and scarf gloves set can be stretched very well and be suitable for most men and women,men hat scarf set makes you look very stylish and keeps warm in the coldest winter

Sensitive Touchscreen Gloves:3 Fingertips make sure the sensitive response to the smartphone or tablet screen.In the cold winter, you can also enjoy using smartphone, tablet, texting,The material of the gloves is very soft and comfortable, highly elastic and breathable, winter gloves hat scarf set women perfect combination will protect your hands neck head from them in the cold wind

Winter Knit Long Scarf:Thick and beautiful scarf design, provide the added durability.Reflects the fashionable casual wear style.Winter scarf hat set can be matched with different clothes separately,more fashionable and intellectual modeling display,You can present this perfect winter knitted women scarf and hat set to your relatives or your boyfriend,husband,brother,close friend,and enjoy the good time in winter

Use Occasion: gloves hat and scarves set for women fit all for one size,three piece long hat scarf set can be use stretchable materials so that can adapt to various head and hand. Perfect for daily wearing including indoors and outdoors Activities.Such as walking your dog,cycling,snowboarding,running,skiing,traveling,camping,hiking and so on,many different colors for choose and make your winter warm sofe and colorful