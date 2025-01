Soft Landing | Everyday Escapes | Premium Character Pillow | So Cute! Panda【2025年度カレンダ】

商品コメント

Stylish & playful meets relaxing and cozy (because it’s cute when comfort and d?cor coexist)!

Ready to use (because dreamy downtime should start the moment Everyday Escapes enters the home)!

Additional formats available for purchase to complete a bedroom theme set (because clever bedroom coordination is so charming)!

This plush pillow, paired with our other Everyday Escapes So Cute! Panda format offerings, provides a perfect photo-op for capturing those oh-so-cute, picture-perfect moments.

Super soft and stretchy materials are paired with adorable sewn-in 3-D details for the cutest (and comfiest) top of bed display!

Top of bed pillow dimensions: 8? D x 28? W x 13? H

AGE RECOMMENDATION: Everyday Escape top of bed pillows are suitable for children 36 months and older.

Everyday Escapes character pillows are surface washable. Wash away messy play by dampening a soft cloth with water and gently wiping the dirty area until clean.