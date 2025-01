Ergo Proxy The Complete Series Classic Bluray【スケジュール帳 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Ergo Proxy Complete Series Classics contains episodes 123 of the anime directed by Shukou Murase. Something is wrong in the perfect domed city of Romdo. When a rash of murders and a virus affecting all AutoReivs hits the city Detective Rel is certain something else is going on. And then she receives a strange message?something is awakening. Will she find the monster behind the crime or will she discover a darker truth about their socalled perfect home Special Features Featurette 001 Key Words of Ergo Proxy Featurette 002 Behind the Scenes Featurette 003 English Staff Interview Promo Trailer Full Version Promo Trailer Half Version Promo Trailer Quarter Version Commercial Full Version Commercial Half Version Commercial Quarter Version Textless Opening Songs Trailers