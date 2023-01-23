Implementing Sap Business Planning and Consolidation【2025 カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Is your SAP BPC implementation looming large? This book is your comprehensive guide to setting up standard and embedded SAP BPC. For each system， get step-by-step instructions for loading data into and reporting with SAP BPC. Learn about planning， budgeting， and forecasting， and dive into consolidation， from setting up journal entries to using the Consolidation Monitor. Preview the new SAP BW/4HANA-based system and see how to migrate to SAP BPC 10.1 to stay on the cutting edge of SAP BPC! Highlights Include: -Standard and embedded SAP BPC-Reporting-Data loading-Forecasting， planning， and budgeting-Consolidation-SAP HANA-SAP BW/4HANA-Data Manager-Migration-Security