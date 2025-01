Jumbo Falcon de Luxe The Country Diary Postcards Jigsaw Puzzles for Adults【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Falcon?de luxe?1000piece jigsaw puzzle

A?delightful?postcard collection featuring?some of Britain’s most iconic birds at home?among their?lush?woodland?habitat

Illustrated by the artist?Edith Holden as part of The Country Diary of an Edwardian Lady

Produced using high quality?recycled?board

Each finished jigsaw puzzle?measures?68 x 49cm approx.