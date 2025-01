Popeye Golf Driver Golf Club Head Cover【スケジュール帳 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

High-quality synthetic leather material that offers fade resistant color, leather look and feel and easy to clean br Sleek flannel liner offers durability that protects your golf clubs from dings and scratches br High quality embroidered logos all over in contrast colors br Gathered back panel ensuring a secure fit that is easy to take on and off but not slip off br Sizing: 14 x 5.5 x 3 inches - One size fits standard driver golf club heads