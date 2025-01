LEAGERA Compact Small Umbrellas for Rain&Sun， Cute Design Duck Head Umbrell【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

??Cute Design This is a handmade, custom-designed folding umbrella with a fun duck head handle made of wood. It s erfect for girls who love kawaii style br ??Best Gift This travel umbrella perfect for everyday use and travel, making it a great gift for kids, girlfriends, friends, or other family members br ??Easy to Carry This portable umbrella use fiberglass and black-coated metal frame is much lighter than an iPad, making it ideal for everyday backpacking and travel. br ??Perfect Size:The compact umbrella folding down to 12.6 and expanding to 37 in diameter. It s also great for taking with you on the go, as it can fit easily in a suitcase or briefcase br High Waterproof Nano-Umbrella LEAGERA windproof umbrella features a 150-degree high-density nano-cloth that dries instantly, preventing water from splashing. It also functions UV protection to keep you safe from the sun.