Action with swords and impressive acrobatics: this is the trailer of this open world Chinese game

Tencent-owned Lightspeed Studios has unveiled a first trailer for Code: To Jin Yong.

The Asian market is giving us long teeth with demonstrations that are pura next-gen. This has been shown to us with games like Project M, especially focused on being an interactive movie that has surprised us for your care graphic section. However, this territory also explores the action genre, and Code: To Jin Yong reiterates this idea with a trailer full of stunts and swords.

The developer has not yet confirmed a date or platformsthe chinese giant Tencent has shown the first AAA game from its developer Lightspeed Studios, also known for working on Apex Legends Mobile o PUBG Mobile. As you can see in the trailer that heads this news, the title offers an action experience based on the author’s novels Jin Yongwhich, according to analyst Daniel Ahmad, are extremely popular in Asia.

Technically, Code: To Jin Yong promises to give us a open world in which to explore and defeat enemies who will be really skilled with the sword. Beyond this, the title is being developed in Unreal Engine 5 and, although it has not specified a release date or platforms, it has already given us one more reason to look at Chinese video game development.

After all, we are also waiting for news of a Black Myth Wukong that impressed us from the first moment. Its authors once again captured our attention with conceptual images full of mythological monstersbut what really made us fall in love was a spectacular gameplay that took our eyes to the Asian country.

