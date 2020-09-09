Bihar Assembly Election 2020: daughter-in-law Aishwarya will now increase Lalu’s difficulties, will contest against Tej Pratap

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: RJD’s troubles are going to increase. Lalu-Rabri’s daughter-in-law (Aishwarya Rai) will contest against her son Tej Pratap. Aishwarya Rai’s father Chandrika Rai has made a big announcement that my daughter Aishwarya can contest against Tej Pratap and I will not stop her. Also Read – Stunning appeal, tonight, 9 am-9pm, turn off the light and light the lamp, the people of Bihar

Aishwarya's father Chandrika Rai, in a conversation with a Times News Network correspondent, has clearly stated that she can contest against Tej Pratap. They will support him. According to Chandrika Rai, 'I will not stop Aishwarya from contesting the election, whichever seat she decides to stand on.'

Chandrika Rai said that Aishwarya will soon come to the media and inform about her contest and will tell about her election plan. Apparently, by making this statement, Chandrika Rai has made it clear that Aishwarya will contest against her husband Tej Pratap. Now it is to see which seat and which policy Aishwarya adopts to contest elections. But this statement of Chandrika Rai can definitely increase Lalu's difficulties.

Recently, Chandrika Rai has left JDU to join the Grand Alliance. Ever since the Lalu family’s deteriorating relationship with their elder daughter, Chandrika Rai had been speculating to leave the RJD and join Nitish’s JDU. Chandikra ​​Rai, who came from RJD to JDU, had attacked Lalu after joining JDU and said that RJD was no longer a party of the poor. Today, the RJD has become a commercial party.