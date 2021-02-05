Deon Taylor to Direct John Lewis-Led ‘Freedom Experience’

Author-director Deon Taylor will direct the upcoming movie “Freedom Experience,” primarily based on first-person accounts of the unique freedom riders, together with the late Congressman John Lewis.

Taylor and his Hidden Empire Movie Group associate Robert F. Smith will govt produce the venture, becoming a member of a producing workforce that features civil rights legal professional Benjamin Crump and his firm, Brooklyn Media, in addition to The Hideaway Leisure and INDE Firms.

“John Lewis as soon as mentioned, ‘You’re a gentle. You’re the gentle! By no means let anybody — any individual or any drive — dampen, dim or diminish your gentle…Launch the necessity to hate, to harbor division, and the enticement of revenge. Launch all bitterness. Maintain solely love, solely peace in your coronary heart, realizing that the battle of fine to overcome evil is already received.’ His phrases not solely resonate with me as human, however encourage me to inform his wonderful story,” Taylor mentioned in an announcement.

He continued: “Working with our nice companions at The Hideaway Leisure, INDE Firms and the legendary Benjamin Crump is such a blessing. We’re going to create an incredible movie and actually do John Lewis proud, I promise you!”

The movie is focusing on a manufacturing begin date in summer season 2021 with plans to shoot in Atlanta and Birmingham, Alabama.

Deon Taylor and Benjamin Crump are represented by UTA and the Artistry Collective. The deal was negotiated by Christian Simonds of Reed Smith, LLP on behalf of The Hideaway Leisure.

“Freedom Experience” relies on first-person accounts by a dozen of the unique Freedom Riders together with a then 20-year-old Lewis. Kim Leadford (“The Butler”), Matthew Rhodes (“Shot Caller”) and Mark Harris (“Crash”) will produce the movie, with Crump, Charles Bonan (“The Butler”) and The Hideaway Leisure’s Jonathan Grey and Kristy Grisham serving as govt producers.

Written by Steven Vosburgh and Dusdi Fissette, the movie is about in 1961 and particulars the actions of a multiracial group of younger activists led by Lewis as they determine to take issues into their very own fingers within the combat in opposition to racism.