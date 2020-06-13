Harry Potter Screenwriter Responds To J.Ok. Rowling’s Comments On Transgender Women

Up to now, J.Ok. Rowling has not formally apologized for her tweets however did pen an essay by which she doubled down on her statements.. This isn’t the primary time she’s made statements which might be broadly thought-about to be transphobic, however her current assertion that cis-gender ladies could possibly be in peril within the presence of transgender ladies has made advocates all over the world particularly pissed off. It’s unclear whether or not any of the Harry Potter crew, previous or current, has reached out to the writer personally or what any of this can imply for the way forward for the franchise or for the e-book collection’ legacy.