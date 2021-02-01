Lee Seung Gi And Park Ju Hyun To Appear On “Superb Saturday”

Lee Seung Gi and Park Ju Hyun will visitor on tvN’s “Superb Saturday”!

On February 1, a supply from the range present confirmed with Newsen that the 2 actors not too long ago took half in filming. “It’s deliberate that their episode will air throughout February,” mentioned the supply.

“Superb Saturday” is a music selection present by which the solid and friends play music dictation video games to win meals from Korean markets.

Lee Seung Gi and Park Ju Hyun will seem on this system as a part of the promotions for his or her drama “Mouse,” which premieres on March 3. The present is a thriller thriller set in a world the place people can establish psychopaths by a DNA check on a fetus in a mom’s womb.

Lee Seung Gi stars as Jung Ba Reum, an upstanding and naive rookie police officer with a passionate perception in justice, whereas Park Ju Hyun performs Oh Bong Yi, a troublemaker highschool scholar who lives together with her grandmother and excels at sports activities. The solid of “Mouse” additionally consists of Lee Hee Joon, Kyung Soo Jin, and extra.

