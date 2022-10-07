Live: the talk of the scorer Luis Suárez at the America Business Forum

With great anticipation, the America Business Forum in its #FutureIsNow edition presented by Movistar. The event, which can be seen live on Infobae Argentinawhich takes place at the Punta del Este Convention Center, aims to invite the community to reflect on the responsibility that the human race has in the future in 2022.

The presentation of the ABF 2022 was made by the communicator Ismael Calawho for the fourth consecutive year will be in charge of the role of moderator and interviewer of the important personalities who will parade through the central stage.

The challenge of humanity

On this occasion, the largest forum of leaders in Latin America launched an impressive video that invites us to reflect on the great challenge facing the human race at this time: accompany the accelerated revolution that technology and innovation pose to us. “In this framework, the long-awaited debate of America Business Forum 2022 will begin, which seeks to help us understand our responsibility in the new world, using the tools, resources of technology and science in favor of the future that we imagine and that we must consciously design. ”, expressed its creator Ignacio Gonzalez Castro.

Ismael Cala, the presenter and moderator of the America Business Forum 2022

Throughout its history, the cycle was attended by dozens of leaders and celebrities who do not need an introduction. Sophia -the world’s first robot citizen-, Scott Ferguson, George Gordon, Francisco De Narváez, Eduardo Constantini, Adrián Suar, Natalia Oreiro, Giuseppe Cipriani, Guillermo Francella, Don Francisco, Sergio “Maravilla” Martínez, Benjamín Vicuña, Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada and Jorge Lanata These are just some of the characters that managed to inspire with their stories.

After the health emergency that stopped the world and thanks to the advanced level of vaccination in Uruguay, in 2021 the American Business Forum was the first massive event in Latin America. In the edition titled “ComeBack”, figures of the stature of Susana GimenezPierpaolo Barbieri, William Coria, John Sebastian Veron, Stanislaus Bachrach, Marty Baron, Ricky Sarkany and the President Luis Lacalle Pou. Speakers shared the challenges of the past year and discussed the importance of discussing the future after the pandemic.

Thanks to the success cultivated through the years, America Business Forum it became the benchmark for the region; being the meeting point that manages to bring together world-class personalities and that generates a high-impact proposal, where ideas and concepts are linked in order to lead global change from Latin America.

The agenda

9:30 Luis Suarez: the fantastic forward of the Uruguayan Selection and the National Football Club of Montevideo.

10:15 Martín Migoya and Guibert Englebienne, founders of Globant: one of the most important technology companies in Latin America that came to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. They will talk about the vision of the future and how technology is transforming different areas of the business.

Marcelo Tinelli will be one of the speakers at this edition of the America Business Forum

11:50 Diego Lerner: Chairman of Disney, the world’s largest media conglomerate with brands including FOX, ESPN, MARVEL, ABC, PIXAR and NATGEO.

12:40 Maria Noel Vaeza: The Uruguayan director of UN Women for Latin America, who leads the United Nations strategy on gender, will give her vision on how to achieve a more equal future for the world.

15:00 Pablo Iacoviello: the president of Amazon Prime for Latin America, will share his experience as the leader of one of the largest technology companies in the world, whose entertainment platform is investing millions of dollars in the production of content in Latin America and the entire planet.

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou will close the meeting

15:45 Marcelo Tinelli: The driver is a great protagonist in the world of television and entertainment, creator of La Flia Contents and Ideas del Sur. The greatest icon of the last 30 years of open television and entertainment will tell about his experience as a businessman and owner of one of the largest production companies in the region.

17:30 Luis Lacalle Pou: The president of the Eastern Republic of Uruguay will be in charge of closing the event.

