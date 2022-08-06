New Hogwarts Legacy Video Featuring a Hippogriff Rescue and Customization Details

During an Autodesk event, an unpublished cinematic scene from the Harry Potter title has been shown.

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games of this year 2022, and one that fans of the Harry Potter universe have always wanted. Avalanche Software y Warner Bros. We have already been shown videos like the one you have on these lines or the presentation trailer that has broken records on YouTube, but we have a new one to show you.

During an Autodesk event where developers explain how they use the software during development, a new cinematic scene where we see a hippogriff as protagonist. The creature is being mistreated by a group of dark wizards and two students will try to free it. You can see it in the Tweet which we leave you below:

Personalization will offer us many optionsIn addition to the 40-second clip, the presentation also showed the Hogwarts Legacy customization possibilities more in detail. We already knew that this one would be deep, but we see both the tool that the developers use and the options that will be offered to the players, being able to modify the character’s clothing in multiple ways:

In the absence of knowing more official details, we also have to know what the specific release date of Hogwarts Legacy will be, since at the moment, and despite some clues, it is only announced for end of 2022when it will arrive on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

