SHINee’s Minho Talks About His Life In The Navy, Friendship With TVXQ’s Changmin, And More

SHINee’s Minho appeared as a visitor on the February 23 episode of KBS’s “Drawback Baby in Home.

On the present, the MCs requested him about his navy service within the Marine Corps. He stated, “I’m the kind that likes a problem. I knew it could be tough, however since I needed to go to the navy anyway, I wished to expertise the problem.”

He added that he had not taken his last go away, explaining, “Breaks are the spotlight of navy life, however due to COVID-19, there have been now not breaks. As a substitute, we might be discharged early on our last go away. However for those who get discharged early with out returning to the bottom, you gained’t be capable to take part within the nationwide drill. I actually wished to try this drill. However about half-hour after the march started, I regretted it. I assumed, ‘I ought to have gone house.’ None of my friends had been there and it was simply me.”

When requested if there have been any lady teams he wished to see within the navy, he stated, “I got here to respect lady teams so much. They had been an enormous supply of energy. After we watched lady group music movies within the morning, it could give us energy for the day. We watched them to the purpose the place I’d memorized it all the way down to the second.”

He talked about BLACKPINK, ITZY, TWICE, and Pink Velvet, and stated, “I noticed Pink Velvet in another way than I had earlier than. They had been shut juniors [before I enlisted], however within the navy, it felt like they had been on a special degree.”

About SHINee’s comeback with their seventh studio album, “Don’t Name Me,” Minho stated, “All of us had been passionate in regards to the album because it had been some time.” He added, “We poured every part we had into the choreography as if it was the very last thing we’d do. It’s so powerful to even do it.”

Minho talked about AKMU’s Lee Chanhyuk, who additionally enlisted within the Marine Corps. He stated, “I noticed him simply as soon as earlier than he was discharged. He was a lot my senior [in the Marines] that it was like heaven and earth. He was so relaxed as a result of he was about to be discharged. I used to be envious of that aura of a senior sergeant who was on the finish of his service.”

Requested how he deliberate to handle Lee Chanhyuk any further, he stated, “He’s my senior within the Marines and my junior within the music trade. I feel that if we talked and the navy got here up, I must handle him formally as a Marine.”

Minho shared that TVXQ’s Changmin had taken nice care of him whereas Minho was finishing his navy service. “Throughout our coaching interval, we are able to’t use cell telephones,” he stated. “We might get on-line letters, however we had been solely in a position to learn one per day. We had been solely in a position to learn the primary one [even if we got 100]. So round midnight, followers would ship me loads of letters. I seemed ahead to studying them, however in the future, I noticed that Changmin had despatched me a letter. He’d despatched one at midnight to get his by. He tried repeatedly till he acquired his by proper at 12:00 a.m.”

Minho continued, “He requested me how I used to be doing, if it was arduous, that he knew it was arduous. I might really feel tears welling up out of emotion. We now have loads of hobbies in widespread like soccer and watching motion pictures. On the finish of the letter, he advised me that he’d seen ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ which I’d actually wished to see however hadn’t gotten the possibility. He then spoiled the contents of the entire film for me. My tears fully dried up.”

Minho, who is named a “soccer idol” for his expertise at soccer and his dream to develop into a soccer participant when he was youthful, was requested to choose the “high 3 soccer idols.” He picked Spotlight’s Yoon Doojoon, VIXX’s Leo, and himself. Minho’s father, Choi Yoon Kyum, can be a soccer coach. “My father actually didn’t need me to develop into a soccer participant after I was younger,” he stated. “He knew how arduous that path was and didn’t need it for his son. My mother was against me changing into a star, however my dad was tremendous so long as I didn’t decide sports activities.”

