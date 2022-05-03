The Year of Python in the Browser: This New Project Lets You Run Python in Your HTML

PyScript is a new project that allows you to embed Python programs directly into HTML pages and run them inside the browser without any server-based requirements.





Since last Wednesday, the PyCon US 2022 meeting (which ends today) has been held in the American city of Salt Lake City, Utah. During this meeting, the project PyScript. As explained in their presentation, acts as a wrapper around the Pyodide projectwhich loads the CPython interpreter as a WebAssembly browser module.

The programmer career in 2017 and in the future (with Javier Santana)

Mixing Python with standard HTML





Anaconda, which is the firm that is in charge of a distribution for data science of the Python language, has explained that “PyScript is a framework that allows users to create rich applications in Python in the browser using a mix of Python with standard HTML“.

This builds on another project, Pyodide, which previously supported running Python in the browser. But experts explain that it takes some time to get used to the syntax, while the announced novelty allows simply write a python program and paste it in the HTML page, something simpler.

According to the Anaconda blog, “PyScript aims to give users a first-class programming language that has consistent style rulesit’s expressive and it’s easier to learn.

PyScript acts “like a wrapper”, allowing you to embed Python code directly between py-script tags and have it run automatically by Pyodide. In the previous image there is an example of “Hello world!” using PyScript and its execution directly in the browser. You see how the pyscript.write() function allows you to output data directly to an HTML element.

Additional packages





Additionally, developers can also extend PyScript pages via additional Python packages built into Pyodide or via those stored on the local file system.

Although JavaScript can already perform many functions with PyScript, with Python “considered the most popular programming language” (according to various studies and surveys such as the renowned TIOBE index), the goal of PyScript is to open the door to new projects.

Can you visit their project page on GitHubwhich also includes numerous code samples to get you started with this new feature.

Via | bleeping computer