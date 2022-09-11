There’s a new scam on Wallapop and Vinted, and it’s super easy to get scammed – here’s how you can avoid it

The Spanish Internet Security Organization, an organization linked to INCIBE, has received various complaints about a new method of fraud that starts in Wallapop, Milanuncios or Vinted and that uses phishing techniques. The victims are the sellers.

A cyber criminal shows interest in a purchase. The alleged buyer encourages the victim to continue the communication outside the platform, in an instant messaging application like WhatsApp. Outside the official platform, the criminal sends a fraudulent link that impersonates Wallapop or Vinted.





The buyer insists that it is better to make the payment by WhatsApp because it is safer. He sends them a link where he tells the seller to put his bank details so that the buyer can send the money there.

never leave the platform





OSI says yes you are selling on Wallapop or Vinted and someone wants to follow the transaction on another platform “don’t listen, it’s probably a fraud”. And it recommends you report the user with the reporting options of the application itself.

“If someone wants to purchase any of your products remotely, make all communications through the platform and accept the transaction only within the application’s delivery system, so that the payment is protected and you are not at risk,” say the experts. .

what happens next

You also have to review previous ratings and profile verification. In addition, if you have been a victim of this type of fraud, and have made the indicated payment, you should file a complaint with the State Security Forces and Bodies by sending the evidence to demonstrate what you are going to report. Also, if you have provided personal and bank details, contact with your financial institution to stop future thefts.

With your bank details, cybercriminals can make purchases and there have also been reported cases where charges are being made for cryptocurrency purchases.