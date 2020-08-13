Warning: There will be severe rains in many parts of the country for the next 2-3 days, 15 states including Delhi-UP will be affected

Weather in India: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the next 2-3 days in many parts of the country. The meteorological department gave this information on Thursday. The department said that there is a low pressure area along the coasts of North Odisha and West Bengal in the northwest Bay of Bengal. Also Read – Delhi-NCR Weather News: The weather has become pleasant due to rain in Delhi-NCR, know the latest update of your state

It will also rain in UP (Weather in UP)

According to the Meteorological Department, southeast winds are expected to continue for the next two days with the monsoon trend and moisture from the Arabian Sea causing heavy rains in many parts of the country. The department said that heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan in North India.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected during the next 4-5 days in the Western parts of the country, Gujarat, Goa, Konkan, Ghat areas of Central Maharashtra and central parts of India. The department said, "Gujarat is expected to witness very heavy rainfall during the next two days and in the next 24 hours in the ghat areas of central Maharashtra." -3 heavy rains are expected during the day.