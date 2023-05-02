Yakuza’s Guide To Babysitting Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Everyone is eagerly anticipating the upcoming release of Episode 2 of The Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting. The anime is an adaptation of the same-named Japanese manga series.

Beginning on June 5, 2018, the Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting manga has been running successfully for four years. The manga has so far been compiled into seven tankobon volumes.

Given the popularity of its manga, an anime adaptation seemed the logical next step in bringing this lovely and enjoyable narrative to more people. The number of episodes that will make up the anime’s first season is yet unknown.

Regardless matter how many episodes there are, viewers are in for a treat since the comedy plus slice-of-life anime is certain to make you smile and provide heartwarming moments.

Tsukiya is the author of the manga The Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting, which is available via Micro Magazine.

It is classified as a seinen manga even though it constitutes a comedy mixed slice-of-life manga. Given that the protagonist is a Yakuza, I believe the manga deserves a seinen classification.

Itsuro Kawasaki is the anime’s director, Keiichiro Ochi is the writer, Takuro Iga is the composer, and Feel Gaina Studio is the producer.

Let’s now look at The Yakuza’s Guide to Child care episode 2 with all the pertinent information, with the initial episode having been broadcast on July 7, 2022.

We will provide you the premiere date, a synopsis of the previous installment, and—most importantly—the location of the show’s streaming service. Let’s start with episode 2 of The Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting, so fasten your seatbelts.

A well-liked and well-known manga series is Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting Season 2, also known as Kumicho Musume to Sewagakari in its original Japanese language.

Tsukiya fully conceptualised and drew the narrative, which centres on the main character Kirishima, a member of the Yakuza.

Later on September 8, 2021, it was revealed that the original manga will be adapted into an anime. The Itsuro Kawasaki-directed anime series was going to be made by Feel with Gaina.

The anime had its screening and debut on July 7, 2022, on Tokyo MX, a private television network.

Due to the series’ explosive growth, Crunchyroll obtained a licence for it, and it is now accessible on the streaming service.

Yakuza’s Guide To Babysitting Season 2 Release date

Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting quickly gained a significant amount of fan attention. Many viewers’ attention was captured by the show.

Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting satisfied both TV and OTT viewers by providing what they need.

As this is a brand-new show who just started streaming, the official channel for it is yet to announce any sequels. It will debut on the platform on July 7, 2022.

Yakuza’s Guide To Babysitting Season 2 Cast

Toru Kirishima is voiced by Yoshimasa Hosoya

Yaeka Sakuragi is voiced by Misaki Watada

Kazuhiko Sakuragi is voiced by Ryouta Takeuchi

Yuuri Mashiro is voiced by Hiroshi Kamiya

Rei Houjo is voiced by Wataru Hatano

Kei Sugihara is voiced by Kaito Ishikawa

Masaya Hayama is voiced by Jun Fukuyama

Touichirou Aoi is voiced by Tomoaki Maeno

Miyuki Sakuragi is voiced by Mai Nakahara

Kanami Kurosaki is voiced by Misa Kobayashi

Yakuza’s Guide To Babysitting Season 2 Trailer

Yakuza’s Guide To Babysitting Season 2 Plot

The narrative begins as Kirishima beats up someone as usual while getting a call from the head of the Sakuragi family.

After speaking with the boss, Kirishima discovered that the chief is reassigning him from the job that he performs extremely well—fighting and beating people—to a gentler and simpler one—babysitting the chief’s little daughter Yaeka Sakuragi.

Additionally, the boss wished for Kirishima to take a break from this violence over a few days in order to concentrate on himself.

The employer reasoned that it would be best to assign him to look after Yaeka after considering all of the stipulations.

Yaeka, a 7-year-old who is a shy youngster and difficult to communicate to, is seen in the pan. The little girl learned to control her emotions after the event to her mother. Here, the agreement between Kirishima and Yaeka is taken the initiative.

Doing the young girl’s hair, giving her presents, and interacting with her altered Kirishima’s life, which is brilliantly shown in this series. Kirishima went from bashing people up to attending fairs.

Through a game where Yaeka sees nothing incorrect that influences her, he learned how to deftly trick a situation of delinquents along with thugs surrounding them into leaving them alone.

Two primary characters serve as the foundation for the plot of this comedic anime series. Specifically, Toru Kirishima, a 28-year-old young man who works for the Sakuragi crime family, also known as the Yakuza.

The young miscreant has been devoted to this family for a long time because of which he has earned the moniker “The Dragon of the Sakuragi.” He is renowned for using extreme force to defend the Sakuragis from harm.

The second main character is Yaeka Sakuragi, a 7-year-old girl who is the Yakuza boss’s daughter.

As was previously noted, Kirishima has been working for the family over a very long time and has progressively became quite competent at what he does.

Taking note of this circumstance, the Yakuza boss made the decision to give Kirishima the more difficult yet demanding task of watching over Yaeka.

Kirishima became quite anxious after being given this peculiar position since he knows very little about children and their interests.

The focus of the narrative is Kirishima, who accepted the assignment without hesitation and accepted the challenge of appeasing his employer by caring for Yaeka.

Two primary characters serve as the foundation for the plot of this comedic anime series. Specifically, Toru Kirishima, a 28-year-old young man who works for the Sakuragi crime family, also known as the Yakuza.

The young miscreant has been devoted to this family for a long time because of which he has earned the moniker “The Dragon of the Sakuragi.” He is renowned for using extreme force to defend the Sakuragis from harm.

The second main character is Yaeka Sakuragi, a 7-year-old girl who is the Yakuza boss’s daughter.

As was previously noted, Kirishima has been working for the family for many years and has progressively became quite competent at what he does.