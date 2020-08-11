Zac Efron Starring in ‘Three Men and a Child’ Remake for Disney Plus

Zac Efron will star in a remake of the 1987 hit comedy “Three Men and a Child” for Disney Plus.

Gordon Grey, whose producing credit embody “The Rookie” and Ben Affleck’s “The Means Again,” is producing. Will Reichel has written the script for the remake. A director for the remake has not but been set.

The unique “Three Men and a Child” starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson as bachelors dwelling a carefree way of life and sharing an condominium in New York Metropolis. The trio is compelled to regulate to parenthood as an toddler woman fathered by Danson’s character arrives at their doorstep.

That script, written by Jim Cruickshank and James Orr, was based mostly on the 1985 French movie “Trois hommes et un couffin” (“Three Men and a Cradle”). “Three Men and a Child,” directed by Leonard Nimoy, was a huge success with $240 million in worldwide field workplace on an $11 million price range. The celebrities reteamed in 1990 for a sequel, “Three Men and a Little Girl,” which grossed $71 million worldwide.

Efron broke out with Disney, starring as Troy Bolton in a trio of “Excessive Faculty Musical” tv films, which launched 2006 by means of 2008. Function credit embody 2007’s “Hairspray,” “17 Once more,” “New 12 months’s Eve,” “The Fortunate One,” “Neighbors,” “Soiled Grandpa,” “Baywatch,” “The Biggest Showman,” “Extraordinarily Depraved, Shockingly Evil and Vile” and “Scoob!”

Efron government produced Netflix’s documentary collection “All the way down to Earth,” in which he explores the difficulty of sustainability across the planet. Efron is repped by CAA, Alchemy Leisure and Felker Toczek. The information was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.