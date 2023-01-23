FUAMEY Recovery Suit for Dogs Cats After Surgery，Soft Breathable Pet Bodysu【2025年度カレンダ】

商品コメント

BREATHABLE FABRIC: Our dog recovery suit is made of 95% cotton and 5% spandex. The recovery shirt is highly elastic and breathable， allowing the dog to feel comfortable and move freely after wearing it. No deformation after machine wash.

PRACTICAL DESIGN: FUAMEY dog onesie conforms to the dogs body structure， is easy to wear and take off. dog bodysuit is more flexible and lighter than collars， so that the dog will not be angry and depressed when defecation and eating， and prevent the dog from licking the wound.

MULTI-PURPOSE: Our recovery suit is suitable for post-operative care such as neuter and childbirth.?Can be used as postpartum care for female dogs to prevent dogs from catching cold.Postpartum use as weaning gown . ?Can be used as a protective spay suit for pet neutering or post-caesarean section .?Use with diapers to prevent male dogs from urinating .?can also be used as a favorite home clothes with complete freedom of movement.

KEEP TIDY: Our recovery suit is suitable for indoor or outdoor activities. It can effectively isolate dust and dirt， keeping your dog clean and tidy.

MULTIPLE SIZE OPTIONS: There are 6 sizes to choose from dog bodysuit， in order to make your dog wear suitable clothes， please measure its size and compare with our size chart or consult us before placing the order.Please understand that the post-operative clothing needs a tight-fitting effect to effectively wrap the wound.