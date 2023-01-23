『FUAMEY Recovery Suit for Dogs Cats After Surgery，Soft Breathable Pet Bodysu【2025年度カレンダ】』はヤフオクでから04月01日 10時 28分に出品され04月01日 10時 28分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,596円に設定されています。現在613件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。北海道からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
輸入商品は受注後に海外の倉庫より取り寄せ、国内で検品後、お客様へ発送となります。そのため、納期は約2〜3週間のお時間をいただいております。
|商品名
|FUAMEY Recovery Suit for Dogs Cats After Surgery，Soft Breathable Pet Bodysuit E-Collar & Cone Alternative Surgical Suit Puppy Wear， Anti Licking Wounds Doggie Onesie for Small Medium and Large Pets
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| BREATHABLE FABRIC: Our dog recovery suit is made of 95% cotton and 5% spandex. The recovery shirt is highly elastic and breathable， allowing the dog to feel comfortable and move freely after wearing it. No deformation after machine wash.
PRACTICAL DESIGN: FUAMEY dog onesie conforms to the dogs body structure， is easy to wear and take off. dog bodysuit is more flexible and lighter than collars， so that the dog will not be angry and depressed when defecation and eating， and prevent the dog from licking the wound.
MULTI-PURPOSE: Our recovery suit is suitable for post-operative care such as neuter and childbirth.?Can be used as postpartum care for female dogs to prevent dogs from catching cold.Postpartum use as weaning gown . ?Can be used as a protective spay suit for pet neutering or post-caesarean section .?Use with diapers to prevent male dogs from urinating .?can also be used as a favorite home clothes with complete freedom of movement.
KEEP TIDY: Our recovery suit is suitable for indoor or outdoor activities. It can effectively isolate dust and dirt， keeping your dog clean and tidy.
MULTIPLE SIZE OPTIONS: There are 6 sizes to choose from dog bodysuit， in order to make your dog wear suitable clothes， please measure its size and compare with our size chart or consult us before placing the order.Please understand that the post-operative clothing needs a tight-fitting effect to effectively wrap the wound.
製品自体、未使用品になりますが、輸入商品の場合、アメリカからの輸送中に外箱にダメージがある場合がございます。商品自体のご使用には問題ございません。また、輸入関税のご請求はございませんので、ご安心ください。
商品カテゴリ
商品コード
YS0000047439316810
Fitwarm Waterproof Quilted Dog Coat， Thermal Pet Puffer Jacket with Hood， D
¥ 8526
Kuoser Dog Recovery Suit After Surgery， Tie Dye Pet Recovery Shirt Doggy Ca
¥ 8526
Spajoy Dog Hoodie Matching Dog and Owner Clothes Owner and Pet Shirts are Sold Separately 並行輸入品
¥ 8510
Spajoy Dog Hoodie Matching Dog and Owner Clothes Owner and Pet Shirts are Sold Separately 並行輸入品
¥ 8510
CooShou 2Pcs Dog Christmas Sweater Cat Christmas Sweater Cat Dog Knitwear S
¥ 8510
Sphynx Hairless Cat Summer Cotton T-Shirts Cat Vest Pet Clothes Round Colla
¥ 8510
Sphynx Hairless Cat Summer Cotton T-Shirts Cat Vest Pet Clothes Round Colla
¥ 8510
Sphynx Hairless Cat Summer Cotton T-Shirts Cat Vest Pet Clothes Round Colla
¥ 8510
Sphynx Hairless Cat Summer Cotton T-Shirts Cat Vest Pet Clothes Round Colla
¥ 8510
6 Pcs Cat Halloween Costumes Set Funny Wizard Cat Clothes Cloak Wings Hallo
¥ 8510
Bonaweite Hairless Cats T-Shirt Breathable Cat Wear Clothes Vest Shirts fo
¥ 8510
Bonaweite Hairless Cats T-Shirt Breathable Cat Wear Clothes Vest Shirts fo
¥ 8510
Bonaweite Hairless Cats T-Shirt Breathable Cat Wear Clothes Vest Shirts fo
¥ 8510
Bonaweite Hairless Cats T-Shirt Breathable Cat Wear Clothes Vest Shirts fo
¥ 8510
Bonaweite Hairless Cats T-Shirt Breathable Cat Wear Clothes Vest Shirts fo
¥ 8510
Sphynx Hairless Cat Summer Cotton T-Shirts Cat Vest Pet Clothes Round Colla
¥ 8510
Sphynx Hairless Cat Summer Cotton T-Shirts Cat Vest Pet Clothes Round Colla
¥ 8510
Sphynx Hairless Cat Summer Cotton T-Shirts Cat Vest Pet Clothes Round Colla
¥ 8510
落札価格8596円
613 入札履歴
終了
オークファンの無料会員に登録すれば
一度検索した商品をお気に入り登録可能。
マイブックマーク機能で
いつでもすぐに登録した商品を
見返すことができます。
既に会員の方はこちらからログインをお願いいたします
「同じ商品を出品する」機能のご利用には
オークファン会員登録が必要です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額8,800円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！
オークションで稼ぐための人気機能！
「期間おまとめ検索」を使えば、複数月をまたいだ指定期間の相場検索が可能です。レアな商品の相場や過去の出品数をまとめて確認できます。
さらに、オークファンプレミアムに登録すると最大過去10年分の相場データが月1,200回まで閲覧可能です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額2,200円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！