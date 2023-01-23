『Auroth Tactical Dog Harness for Small Medium Large Dogs No Pull Adjustable【新年の贈り物】』はヤフオクでから04月23日 08時 05分に出品され04月23日 08時 05分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,526円に設定されています。現在959件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。鹿児島県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
輸入商品は受注後に海外の倉庫より取り寄せ、国内で検品後、お客様へ発送となります。そのため、納期は約2〜3週間のお時間をいただいております。
|商品名
|Auroth Tactical Dog Harness for Small Medium Large Dogs No Pull Adjustable Pet Harness Reflective K9 Working Training Easy Control Pet Vest Military Service Dog Harnesses L，Green
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| EASY ADJUSTMENT: Put on and take off this product with 2 quick-release buckles with no hassle. 4 fully adjustable straps (2 Shoulder and 2 Chest) allow a snug fit with maximum mobility.
DURABLE MATERIAL: Our heavy duty vest made of 900D Nylon with sturdy stitching for extra durability， suitable for all fields use. Two rings can bear great pulling force ， ensuring your dog is safe during training， hunting， working， and any other occasions. Well padded in every pressure load point to protect your dog’s skin， while the breathable air mesh keeps your dog comfortable.
Molle System Use: Two 1" strips of Molle Sewn on both sides， allow your dog to carry gear in training. A wide range of use for personal service， law enforcement， hunting， or outdoor recreation. (Included ID Badge - BEST FRIEND ). It compatibles with Molle /PALs Pouch， so you can also hook dog bowl， water bottle and toys(No included).
MAXIMUM CONTROL & SECURITY: Our safety harness features 2 metal leash attachment points to dog walks safely - One front clip for No-pull control or dog training， and the other one back clip for casual walking or jogging.
SATISFACTION WARRANTY: Please reference to the sizing chart. Against any quality issues - Feel free to contact us if you have any questions， we are always here to help :)
製品自体、未使用品になりますが、輸入商品の場合、アメリカからの輸送中に外箱にダメージがある場合がございます。商品自体のご使用には問題ございません。また、輸入関税のご請求はございませんので、ご安心ください。
商品カテゴリ
商品コード
YS0000047439317340
落札価格8526円
959 入札履歴
終了
